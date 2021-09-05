



I love the fall. I look forward to the change of weather and the excitement of the football season on Saturdays on match days and the lights on Friday night. Falling temperatures and falling leaves mean the holiday season is upon us. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and of course Christmas add a bit of festivity to what can become a mundane daily routine if we let it. But there is one thing I still cry as September approaches. As I warmly greet the fall of the year, I have to say a sad farewell to my favorite clothing season. Summer. In other words, I have to put away my white pants, my white suede shoes and, most importantly, my beloved seersucker. Seersucker is from the south, and so am I. I bet you didn’t know that the word itself derives from the Persian root words meaning milk and sugar. consciousness. The seersucker is woven in such a way that some threads come together, giving the fabric a somewhat wrinkled appearance. It’s part of the charm. Following:An institution and a way of life return: southern university football The seersucker effect is usually achieved while weaving. Now I know something about weaving because I am a hangman and spent a lot of time in a cotton mill My mum was a weaver and got me everything learned about terms like chain, beam, batten, shuttle, and cards. To create seersucker, the warp speed for gathered bands is different from the warp speed for smooth bands. If it’s too technical, just know that the process makes a fabric that helps hold the fabric primarily away from your skin, helping with heat dissipation and air circulation. In other words, the seersucker is fresher. And I already said you don’t have to iron it. The port of the seersucker in the South dates back to well before the recent inconveniences between the North and the South. In fact, those red pants that the Louisiana Zouaves wore in the Confederate Army? Seersucker. After the war, it was the summer garment of choice for the poorest class. I guess that’s why I have such an affinity for it. keeping cool during the sweltering summers, began to make men’s suits from the fabric. Wealthy college students started wearing seersuckers and the trend spread to Charleston and Memphis and Savannah and other cities and eventually became a way of life. Bow ties and suspenders go well with seersucker suits, although they are not 100% necessary. But wearing a seersucker suit after Labor Day is a fashion faux pas in line with women wearing white slacks or shoes. So I packed my pants, suits, and jackets this week and won’t be pulling them out until Easter, which comes at the end of next year. . While I was putting away my seersucker pants, I also put away my white linen tuxedo, the ivory one with the cowl neck. It really is my favorite piece of clothing, although I rarely get to wear it here in Oconee County. I had the jacket made because I wanted a jacket exactly like the one Humphrey Bogart wore in Casablanca. No one is cooler than Bogeys’ character in this movie, Rick Blaine. I received my Bogey jacket just before I left on a trip to New Orleans. The timing was perfect as I was attending a formal dinner at Commanders Palace, which Frommers calls the best restaurant in the world. the world to have a bite of food. I had my ivory jacket and my white shirt and my black bow tie, with black pants and suspenders and I thought I looked really good. We enjoyed a very pleasant dinner and then returned to the French Quarter. The night was young so we decided to take a stroll down Bourbon Street. We were a few blocks from our walk when a very drunk, apparently homeless individual approached me and asked if we could take a picture together. I complied and he took a selfie and said, Colonel Sanders! My mom didn’t believe I took my picture with the chicken man. God has a way to keep us humble. Sigh. Like I do every fall, I’m tidying up my summer wardrobe and will be wearing red every day until bowl season ends in January. But, if you see me walking the streets with my round belly and white beard, tell the little children that you see that I am no more Santa Claus than Colonel Sanders. Selah.

