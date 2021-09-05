Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next luxury fashion is Comfort Vibe Setter, wearing Rs 61K t-shirt





Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to fascinate her fans with her incredible fashion sense. From chic to the streets, Kareena knows it all. Recently on Instagram, Kareena posted a post in which she took her son Taimur and Jehangir to his father Randhir Kapoor’s house and had a sumptuous lunch.Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan “Never Compare Herself With Anyone” Says Stepmom Sharmila Tagore With Instagram being the next step in fashion and fitness, Kareena posted a photo with her family. In the frame, you can see Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor. Its caption read “My world”. On the story, she uploaded a photo with Taimur with the caption: “What’s on my Tim t-shirt? You ”, with a heart emoticon. Also read – Kareena Kapoor Khan shares aww-dorable photo of little Jeh as she plants a kiss on him, from the Maldives Check out the images: Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows Off Her Toned Figure In A Sexy Black Bikini And Raises The Heat In Maldives Kareena chose a comfortable outfit for lunch. Her outfit was simple but cool. She wore a white t-shirt with tie-dye print pants. Her sister, Karisma, also wore comfortable clothes with bun hair. Printed T-shirt, blue pants and white sneakers can never go out of style. This set is perfect for any occasion. From family outings to dinners with friends, this outfit will always be the best. The actress often gives us such cool stylish clues to keep them handy in our closets. For this lunch date, Kareena wore a cozy Christian Dior t-shirt. Her t-shirt was in ecru Dior cotton jersey and her linen t-shirt with the “heart breaker” print. The t-shirt was a Christian Dior signature on the back with a classic round neck design. Are you wondering about the price of the t-shirt? We’ve got you covered. This Christian Dior t-shirt is available on the website and costs around Rs. 61,316 (USD 840). To complete her look, she wore loose pants in a blue and white tie-dye print. The folded hem gave a modern look. To give her a more street look, she wore white sneakers, stacked bracelets and rings. She left her hair open and parted to the side. She kept her makeup minimal and sported a nude lip shade to give it a complete touch. What do you think of this outfit?

