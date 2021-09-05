Sexist, racist, classist: Georgia 8th grader defies school dress code

Sophia Trevino chose her outfit carefully the night before her first day of eighth grade last month. Two hours before bed, and with the help of her mother, she searched her closet and selected a white Los Angeles t-shirt, a new pair of aged black jeans and Air Force 1 sneakers. Sophia, 13 years old, of course checked with his friends that the outfit was cute; they said yes. Her parents didn’t think twice about the clothes.

But a teacher who made sure students followed the dress code at Simpson Middle School in Cobb County, Ga., Couldn’t find her appropriate attire. Aligned with other students when they entered the school, Sophia was asked to put her hands on her thighs to measure if the tear in her jeans was lower than the tips of her fingers. It was not. She and 15 other girls were written off before their first period.

Since then, every Friday, Sophia and other students at Simpson Middle School, about 25 miles north of Atlanta, wear T-shirts that denounce dress codes as sexist, racist and classist. To protest the rules, some parents and students used the Cobb County school districts’ laissez-faire policy on face coverings. The district leaves it to parents to wear masks to school as a stick. If joining a public health measure is optional, they say, why can’t students forgo a dress code they see as discriminatory?

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District said the district’s rules for student dress encouraged a focus on learning for Cobb’s 110,000 students, not what students prefer to wear.

The student dress code includes a minimum standard of dress and exists, according to policy, for students to dress in a manner consistent with school formality, she added.

The rashes on dress codes are by no means unique to Sophias’ school; there have been many similar conflicts over the years, often citing racial or gender biases embedded in policies. In 2019, parents in Houston were angered at the principal’s advice on how they should dress to pick up their children from school, which many believed was swayed by racism and classism. The year before, a teenage girl from Florida was taken out of class for not wearing a bra.

According to a 2020 study written in part by Todd DeMitchell, a professor at the University of New Hampshire who has researched dress code litigation in public schools, the focus on covering girls’ bodies contributes to the problem. same that dress codes seek to resolve: the inappropriate sexualization of female students.

In an analysis of the dress codes of 25 New Hampshire public schools, researchers found that most had policies specifically targeting girls, with policies covering the breasts, cleavage, collarbones and shoulders. The study notes that some of the clothes banned in many school policies, such as tank tops and strapless shirts, are banned because they are considered sexy.

The problem with this theme is the attribution of provocation to women’s clothing, the study reads. In other words, women’s clothing choice is presumed to be designed to grab the attention of men.

Sabrina Bernadel, member of the National Womens Law Center, agrees that dress codes are disproportionately restrictive towards women and girls.

Dress codes are definitely sexist, she said. They put the onus on the girls not to distract or draw attention to themselves instead of putting the onus on all the students to respect each other’s body.

Bernadel said when it comes to punishing students for dress code violations, black and brunette girls are the most written, followed by black boys, then white girls, then white boys. For black girls, the issue is not necessarily their clothes, but their body, which tends to be seen at an early age as more developed or adult.

In the short term, disciplinary actions resulting from obtaining a dress code can result in reduced instruction time, which adversely affects academic performance. In the long run, breaches of the code can make girls, and especially black girls, ashamed of the way they express themselves and the way they look, Bernadel said.

The policy back to you on masking in Cobb County schools reflects part of the patchwork of masking policies nationwide. In much of the country, it is up to local authorities to determine whether masks are mandatory in schools, and most school districts that require face coverings set the rule for all students, regardless of their age or age. vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all students, teachers, and school staff wear masks, regardless of their immunization status.

According to the Simpson Middle School dress code, all shorts, skirts, and dresses should be finger-tip long, which means that when students hold their arms at their sides, their longest finger should always be touching the fabric. The code also specifies that no skin can be exposed above the fingertip.

Sophia said her main problem with the dress code was that it singled out girls and held them accountable for boys’ actions.

At school, they think boys are just drooling all over our shoulders and thighs, Sophia said. They are not. They don’t care. And even if they do, it’s not our fault. It’s theirs.