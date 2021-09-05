Brunello Cucinelli: I wanted to be a monk. Maybe a part-time monk

Cucinelli lives in the colony, opposite her 100-year-old babbo and next to her two daughters (although Carolina is about to move to a larger property across the valley). In addition to its Arts Forum, during which the Solomeo School of Arts and Crafts was established in 2013, Cucinelli unveiled in 2018 a Palladian-style homage to human dignity (carved from gigantic blocks of travertine) and a park with a nursery, an olive oil mill and a cellar, the latter of which is located, ideally, in the basement of the new Carolina excavations.

Solomeo is the hamlet of cashmere and harmony, said Cucinelli, smiling. There are all these schools for sewing, gardening, music, arts and crafts. I wanted to create a place of spiritual, moral, civil excellence. He adds: It is an open-air monastery, open to the world, for your spirit, for study, for your soul, for prayer and for work, [with] the greatest and the greatest respect for human beings, regardless of religion or sex.

When Cucinelli invited Bezos et al to Solomeo in 2018, he explained to me in a subsequent interview that he wanted them to open up and show me their hearts. No one ever asks us what our sorrows are, what our feelings are, Bezos said. They keep saying I’m that billionaire. I know I’m a billionaire, but on top of that I also have my soul and connections. It was a great experience having them here. We were all moved and moved; they had tears in their eyes. Considering Bezos has continued to evade tax and his much-criticized recent mission to space, does Cucinelli feel his message has been understood?

When we toured the company, said Jeff, I would like all of my employees to work just like yours, under these conditions. I know it is not easy. But in his public statements last year, he said he wanted to become one of the best places in the world to work. So there is an underlying sentiment. He pauses. But it’s true: there is a huge gap in terms of wealth.

Cucinelli did extremely well during the Covid crisis. In the last report to its shareholders, the creator explained, This year 2020 has ended well, especially given the state of affairs in the spring. The revenue for those 12 months, what we defined as a transition year, was down slightly by ten percent. Revenue has gone from $ 607.8 million ($ 519 million) in 2019 to $ 544 million ($ 465 million) in 2020. Yet this year’s picture is a little rosier. According to a report published in the Business Of Fashion, the company said revenue increased nearly 60% at constant exchange rates in the first half of the year to $ 313.7 million. [268m] compared to the same period of 2020.

February, March and April 2020 were very painful, Cucinelli tells me. But on March 12, we made three big decisions. We said: we will not fire anyone, no layoffs. We will guarantee all our workers their full salary for two years, he said, theatrically counting his fingers. The second decision was that we wouldn’t ask anyone for a discount. It is not our way of working. He pauses. Our last decision was to launch Brunello Cucinelli For Humanity. We sent parcels of our unsold luxury goods around the world to our entrepreneurs, who we then asked to pass on to the needy. And then November 9 arrived. The happiest day of my life, apart from family events, was of course the day the vaccine arrived. He adds: And then two weeks ago, we released the men’s collection, at Pitti Uomo.

If you combine pain, focus, and dedication, you get success. It’s the truth

The collection the designer is referring to is as much a soft song to all things ivory, a new beginning, perhaps an archetypal offering from Cucinelli. Half-breasted jackets rub the hems with strut pants in pearly tones, collegiate shawl-neck cardigans are worn over cashmere sweaters and with linen pants in rich hues of clotted cream, while the designers mark chalk striped suits to pair with denim shirts and sand-colored suede derbies. Everyone said it was the best collection in our history. He pauses. If you combine pain, focus, and dedication, you get success. I don’t know why, but it’s the truth.