Jeans, sportswear not parliamentary dress code, President Hoyle warns UK MPs

Posted on Sep 05, 2021 | Author PTI

British MPs will return to the House of Commons on Monday at the end of their summer recess and have received a warning note from the President to dress appropriately in work clothes.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, updated the rules of behavior and courtesy in the House of Commons to address any laxity that may have taken hold during the COVID-19 lockdown when the rules went down been relaxed to allow MPs to be able to virtually connect with the chamber.

The new and improved House of Commons guidelines state that Members of Parliament must remember how they dress, must show respect for their constituents, for the House and for the institution of Parliament in the life of the nation.

Members are required to wear business attire in and around the House, read the new rules.

Jeans, chinos, sportswear, or other casual pants are not appropriate. T-shirts and sleeveless tops are not business attire. City / business shoes must be worn. Casual shoes and sneakers are not appropriate. Men are encouraged to wear a tie and jackets should be worn, he notes.

It is a privilege to serve as a Member of Parliament and your dress, language and conduct should reflect that, he adds.

The new rules represent a toughening of advice from Hoyle’s predecessor, John Bercow, who was known for a more relaxed approach and believed there was “no exact dress code” for MPs.