Invani Mens Sleeveless Reversible Base Layer Review

Using an Italian fabric made of 83% polyester and 17% spandex, Invani boasts that the base layer wicks sweat well and keeps the body comfortable even in high temperatures.

Behind the company’s intentions lies a desire to reduce the need for so many clothes, and the reversible element certainly helps in that regard.

I opted for an extra-small size (90-94cm chest circumference).

Invani reversible sleeveless men’s underwear: the ride

(Image credit: Avenir)

Truth be told, I found the base layer to be a little too tight and occasionally my body was pulling on the seams of the garment.

But that’s almost certainly the result of choosing an XS over a small one, but even with this sizing issue, I found its performance to be top notch. I sometimes shy away from using a basecoat when the sun is emitting its super strong rays and the tarmac responds with an extra 10 degrees.

But every time I put on that base layer, I not only wanted everyone who rode with me to see the reversible garment I wore so fashionable in a throwback to the excitement of my childhood, but it looked exactly like it. what he had to: he kept the perspiration away and there was no discomfort.

Due to the sizing error, I found the base layer to be poorly rated for breathability, but even then it never felt too tight.

I found that upon returning from a long hike the base layer was often quite wet, but impressively it never got wet against my skin

Reversible sleeveless underwear for men Invani: value and conclusions

(Image credit: Avenir)

I almost exclusively tested the base layer in hot and often sticky conditions, but on a cold day at altitude in the French Pyrenees with the haze preventing me from seeing more than five meters and descending into what I Was sure to be almost certain hypothermic, the base layer added as a warm layer under my jersey, before wicking away the sweat that followed as I descended into the warmer valley below.

With a very reasonable price of £ 30, this is an economical baselayer that does exactly what she intends to do on summer days. And, as long as you choose the right size for you, I have no doubts that it would be a suitable addition to your choice of spring and fall clothing.