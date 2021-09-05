Katie McGlynn Shows Off Her Legs In A White Star Print Mini Dress















Katie McGlynn turned heads as she stepped out in Manchester on Saturday in time to attend a production of Everyone’s Talking Jamie. The 27-year-old is said to have vowed to give up her ‘party lifestyle’ and ‘clean up her act’ in time for her Come dance strictly concert later in September. The old one Coronation Street The star looked chic in a white mini dress, with a plethora of black stars, which she paired with an onyx leather jacket.









Elevating her waist in a pair of coordinating leather heels, the actress accessorized her outfit with a silver chain leather clutch. The former Waterloo Road star painted her lips a must-have cherry red hue and wore her silky brown tresses in gorgeous curls. Katie was pictured in bad wear as she slumped against a wall on a sidewalk in July, after a boozy night out at The Ivy in Manchester. Crying on the phone, the Rochdale-born star was comforted by a companion who picked her up and sent her home in a cab.









A friend of the TV personality told The Sun, “Katie is a young woman and loves going out with her friends. Gallery: Stacey Solomon had a lovely evening with her youngest son Rex (Prima (UK)) “But those photos weren’t great for her look and she was warned of anything that could hinder her chances on Strictly. “She’s totally focused on the show. Instead of partying, Katie became a gym junkie and trains three times a week. ‘Katie knows how physically taxing Strictly can be.









“She saw the success of Maisie Smith of EastEnders last year when she made it to the final. She wants to continue wearing the soap star flag on Strictly. MailOnline reached out to representatives for Katie for comment at the time. The Strictly 2021 pairings won’t be revealed until the next launch show. However, the full celebrity list is now complete. Ugo Monye, ​​Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu, Robert Webb, Judi Love, Adam Peaty, Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay, Greg Wise, Nina Wadia, Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, John Whaite and Dan Walker all go try to win the Glitterball Trophy. Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msn.com/en-gb/lifestyle/style/katie-mcglynn-flashes-her-legs-in-white-star-printed-mini-dress/ar-AAO6Fd3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

