JBU men’s football falls in Lyon

BATESVILLE – Senior Adrian Immel’s goal put the Golden Eagles behind, but a retaliatory goal from the Scots Lyon ended JBU’s undefeated season as John Brown University’s men’s football team s tipped 3-1 Tuesday afternoon against the Scots at Huser Field.

The game was tied 0-0 at halftime, even with the Scots (2-1-0) possessing a 7-2 shooting advantage in 45 minutes of play.

However, the hosts struck quickly after the intermission, using goals from Andrei Galca and Kanata Furutani just four minutes apart to take a 2-0 lead over the Golden Eagles (2-1-0) in the 60th minute.

The Scots again took advantage of a 7-3 shooting advantage in the second half, but Immel’s cross 35 yards into the box on the right side curled over the head of goalkeeper Dan Huff and of the right post, reducing the gap to one. goal 12 minutes from the end of the match,

With John Brown pressing, however, the Scots rebuilt their two-goal advantage with Kanata’s second goal in the 83rd minute of play. The Golden Eagles were only able to attempt one more shot before the game became final.

Senior Rodrigo Selingardi was hit by his first loss of the season, making a save on Lyon’s four shots on target. Junior Jacob Zamarron led all of John Brown’s players with a pair of shots, none of which went on target.

The Golden Eagles return to the field on Friday, September 10 to welcome Friends (Kan.) To Alumni Field. The game begins a three-game home stand, with No.2 Oklahoma Wesleyan and No.10 Bethel (Tenn.). Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. against the Falcons and the game will be broadcast live on the SAC Sports Network.