Pooja Hegde shares shimmering monochrome photo in sexy halter neck dress, leaves fans begging for more





Actress Pooja Hegde, who appears primarily in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, sets the screen on fire with her performance. The actor often turns the heat up on her social media with scorching and sexy photos as she enjoys a huge fan base following 15.1 million followers on Instagram. On Saturday, September 4, Pooja shared a sparkling monochrome photo in a backless sequin dress. In the photo, Pooja can be seen sitting with her bare back towards the camera as she reveals herself and strikes a sultry pose. “Celebrate shadows as much as light,” she captioned her post with a black heart emoji. Responding to the post, photographer Atul Kasbekar commented: “Fabbbbb Perfect PH balance. Fans also showered the actress with love and compliments. “He looks hot,” one user wrote while another commented, “hot back”. A third user wrote: “So pretty mom” while a fourth commented: “Set the shadows on fire”. A few days ago, Pooja gave his fans a workout selfie. In the mirror selfie, the actress is dressed in a gray sports bra paired with gray leggings. Her hair in the middle was pulled back as she posed with pouty lips and the victory sign above her head. She shared the photo with a bunny emoji and a wink emoji. After finishing second in Miss Universe India 2010 and Miss India South Glamorous Hair 2010 in a subsidiary category, Pooja made her acting debut with the Tamil film “Mugamoodi” opposite Diva. Since then she has worked with several southern superstars and delivered hits such as “Oka Laila Kosam”, “Saakshyam” and “Maharshi”. Pooja made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with “Mohenjo Daro” alongside Hrithik Roshan. She was also featured in ‘Housefull 4’. Next, Pooja awaits the release of his next film ‘Cirkus’ which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She also has “the most eligible baccalaureate”, “Acharya”, Radhe Shyam “and” Beast “in the pipeline.

