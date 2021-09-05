Over 60 photos of the royal family in pink





When it comes to the colors that inspire royal devotion, not much compares to pink. From the palest of baby pinks to the most stunning magentas, royals love to add a touch of pink to their outfits, and we’re not just talking about the ladies either. Here, we take a look at some of the most beautiful pink styles that the royals have worn. The Duchess of Cambridge looked perfectly balanced in pink at the Commonwealth Observance Service at Westminster Abbey in 2015. On one of her first big outings after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color in June 2018 wearing a gown and a powder pink hat. We're getting some serious Jackie Kennedy vibes with this pink costume and hat combo on Princess Diana. The Queen glowed in the lush cherry shade for a thanksgiving service at St Mary's Collegiate Church in Staffordshire. Pairing male and female, Princess Beatrice paired a delicate pink dress with a cream top hat for a service celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Queen's reign. Zara Phillips stepped out in a pink puff sleeve gown for a day at Moet Marquee Magic Millions Raceday in Australia with husband Mike Tindall in January 2020. The Queen cheered on her eldest son Prince Charles during a polo match with a pink number printed on it. Prince George looked adorable in pink overalls as he watched his father Prince William perform in a charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 15, 2014. Following: The cutest pictures of Prince George 2017 A royal rose for two! Kate and Princess Charlotte shared a rosy moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Color in 2017. 2001 Princess Anne wore this pink top and white skirt combo to visit an urban housing project in Oxfordshire in 2001. 2005 Sophie, Countess of Wessex, broke the red and green Christmas trend for Christmas Day services at Sandringham with a crisp strawberry colored coat. 2007 The Queen looked like a fitting season for the Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 21, 2007. 2019 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chose a flowing pink dress for a gala dinner at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2019. 2005 Camilla didn’t hesitate at a major pink moment, combining her hot pink suit with fuchsia gems for a visit to the British Memorial Garden in New York in 2005. 2018 During her royal tour of Fiji with Prince Harry, Meghan selected this exuberant pink dress, complete with ruffles and pom poms. 1993 An accomplished monochrome pro, the Queen wore the chewing gum pink ensemble to her nephew, Viscount Linley’s wedding in 1993. 1997 What could be cuter than young Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in matching pink ski outfits on vacation with their mom, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in Switzerland? 1985 Princess Diana watched bella in bright pink during her trip to Rome in 1985. 2017 Princess Charlotte and her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge had a pastel Mom and I moment during the Royal Family’s official visit to Poland and Germany in July 2017. Following: The most beautiful pictures of Princess Charlotte 2018 Kate looked luxurious in this magenta dress and hat jumpsuit at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank. 2000 For a London pageant celebrating her 100th birthday in 2000, the Queen Mother opted for a dainty all-pink outfit. 1989 Who says red and pink can’t go together? 1982 Preppy style perfected: The casual look of the day in which the Queen walked the grounds of Windsor Castle in May 1982. 2019 While some royals prefer saturated pink, Meghan favors the almost neutral blush pink, like the sleek dress and jacket she wore to visit the National Theater in London in January 2019. 2000 Princess Eugenie looked beautifully girly in 2000 during a Thanksgiving service marking the 100th birthday of her great-grandmother, the Queen Mother. 1989 Bold color statements all around – thanks to those red American Revolutionary military uniforms and the Queen’s hot pink styling – on the Queen’s trip to Wales in 1989. 2005 The royals love flowers, as Camilla showed off in this pink floral top and pink skirt combo at Edinburgh Castle in 2005. 2004 Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall (then Zara Phillips) looked bouncy in pink as she showed her cousin Prince Harry the Gatcombe horse shows. 2009 At the opening of the Carole Brown Health Center on February 3, 2009, Queen Elizabeth wore a magenta coat with a fur trim and a matching dress. 2009 Her Majesty chose a cheerful pink dress for an audience with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace on April 1, 2009. 1986 Another vote in favor of the pink plaid? This classic look that Diana wore while playing with Prince Harry at Highgrove in 1986. 1988 During an official visit to Spain with Prince Philip in 1988, the Queen showed off this chic pink look. 2017 For a 2017 Paddington Station Charity Forum event, Kate looked classic in a pink dress with floral patterned texture and black accents. 2004 Sophie, Countess of Wessex, made a big impact with the pink dress she wore to the wedding of Frederik, the Crown Prince of Denmark, in 2004. nineteen eighty one The famous pink suit that Diana left for her honeymoon in 1981 hardly ever entered the king’s closet. In fact, she was turned away from the store the first time she tried to buy it. Read the full story of how the look came about here. 1991 Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only royal who can do monochrome – her sister, Princess Margaret, was just as skillful as she showed off with this eye-catching look in which she paired a pink feathered hat, with a matching costume, earrings, a brooch and a lipstick. 1992 A pink pillbox hat is an underrated classic, as the Queen showed off in 1992. 1991 Princess Beatrice clearly had something to say about this adorable pink dress she wore in 1991. 1983 Harnessing the power of contrasts, Diana paired this famous suite of sapphire gemstones she received as a wedding gift from the Saudi royal family with a pink rose dress at a state reception in Australia in 1983. 2007 The plaid is always the right answer, and the pink plaid, as seen on Queen Elizabeth during a visit to the Corps of Royal Engineers at Brompton Barracks in Kent, is even better. 1964 Princess Margaret chose a pink woven hat and patterned dress to show off her new daughter, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, along with then-husband Lord Snowdon and their son, Viscount Linley. 2012 Kate chose this delicate shade of pink for a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 29, 2012. 1983 When it comes to one of her iconic polka dot prints, Princess Diana was really in the pink when she visited Freemantle Hospital in Australia. 2019 For Trooping The Color in 2019, Princess Beatrice added a twist to her pink look with black details. 1985 On a trip to Sicily in 1985, Princess Diana looked like the proverbial English rose in a pink costume and hat. 2012 Royal men don’t often branch out into the pink spectrum, but Prince William explained why they should during a visit to Tuvanipupu Island with his wife Kate in 2012. nineteen eighty one In one of her iconic sweater moments, Princess Diana wore this fair-esque pink sweater at Balmoral in 1981. 2021 A peachy hue of pink lends a feminine touch to the utility jacket Kate Middleton wore to visit the “Urban Nature Project” at the Natural History Museum in London. 2008 At Derby Day in 2008, the Queen showed off contrasting shades of turquoise and hot pink. 2014 Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, brought the drama in with a vibrant pink hat and matching costume for Trooping the Color in 2014. 2018 Several shades of pink give this pink dress over Sophie, Countess of Wessex a certain edge. 1990 The queen of color mixing, Princess Diana wore this pink blazer and hat look with purple studs at Royal Ascot in 1990. 2021 It was only natural that someone who cares as much about their appearance as Kate would choose a face mask to match their salmon pink coat and shirt. 2014 Her sister Princess Eugenie may have gone red at Royal Ascot, but Princess Beatrice went for an electric shade of pink instead. 1983 Baby Prince William looked really precious in a set of pink bloomers and a matching embroidered shirt while posing with his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana. 2018 Kate Middleton is the master of the elegant and timeless knee-length dress. Here she shows a pink carnation iteration at the World Ministerial Summit on Mental Health. The '80s sunglasses moment added a layer of cool to Princess Diana's pink costume in Sydney, Australia. Lauren Hubbard

