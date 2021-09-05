Im 511 These are the best jeans I have found for tall women

It took me a long time to learn how to dress for my size. For years I believed that the best jeans because tall women were jeans that could be tucked into boots to conceal how short they were, lest the exposed ankles succumb to frostbite or worse, ridicule!

At five foot eleven, I had always towered over my friends, and by my mid-twenties, I had accepted my fate as someone whose jeans would always be just a little too short. Making every pair of pants I bought felt time consuming and financially irresponsible. Instead, I resigned myself to awkwardly pulling on my clothes, convincing myself that I could pass long pants for short pants, and forgoing heels in an effort to keep my hems as close to the floor as possible.

But even as I made my peace with what I saw as a cruel twist of genetic fate, I wondered why women’s height is so much less simple than men’s. Their process seems so simple: waist, crotch, voila! A perfect fit. After years of watching the men in my life buy jeans without even bothering to try them on, I thought it couldn’t hurt to start approaching women’s pants the same way men approached them. theirs: by shopping and searching strictly by crotch.

It may not sound so revolutionary, but by moving my denim search entirely online and paying more attention to the crotch seams before ordering, I was able to find denim that adjust. I quickly learned which crotch seams would work for me, where they would fall, and that pants from retailers that don’t specify a crotch will almost always be too short. After years, even decades! As I walked around with the ankles exposed, I discovered that it is quite possible for tall women to find a perfect fit without going to the tailor. You just have to know what you’re looking for. Coming up, nine pairs of the best jeans for plus size women.

Perfect vintage Madewell jeans

If you’re over five-nine, you’re probably already familiar with the taller and taller sections of Madewell. With dozens of styles available in not one but of them Extra crotch lengths, the brand’s comfortable and consistent size selection is a must-have for tall women. I just started wearing their perfect vintage jeans and couldn’t recommend them highly enough.

The story continues

$ 128.00, MADEWELL

Mother Super Cruiser

Why stop wide-legged when you can go all the way to burst? I’ll admit it took me a minute to embrace the return of flare and bootcut denim, but now that I’ve stepped in a toe, I think I might as well go big. These high-waisted flare jeans are perfectly stretchy, as well as a generous 35.4 ” inseam (the longest on this list!).

$ 228.00, MOTHER

Le High Rise frame

It’s not every day that I talk to strangers in the queue at Sweetgreen, but when I saw someone looking amazingly dressed in these ’70s inspired jeans, I had to ask where the shed bought them. If you’re not up for disco with the pair above, this more subtle silhouette is a great place to start.

$ 210.00, FRAME

Vintage High Waist Slim Gap Jeans with Smooth Secret Pockets

Gap offers one of the best crotch selections, with the majority of their styles available in shorts, petite, regular, long, and tall sizes. These high waisted cigarette jeans are just stretchy enough to fit like a glove, but last a few times without starting to be too baggy.

$ 70.00, DIFFERENCE

High Rise Everlane Authentic Stretch Skinny Jeans

With that said, I realize that the Millennial crowd (myself included) may not be ready to ditch skinny jeans altogether just yet. This pair of Everlane features a generous 30.5-inch inseam and comes in five different washes.

$ 68.00, EVERLANE

90s Agolde pinched-waist jeans

Before doing the crotch to hunt down my part-time job, I almost gave up on Agolde denim after inadvertently ordering a pair of their jeans with a 26 inch crotch. With three and a half inches more to spare, however, this vintage-inspired pair is a game-changer for tall women looking for straight-leg jeans to wear anywhere.

$ 190.00, FASHION OPERANDS

Wide Leg, High Rise Mango Jeans

Is it just me, or has everyone suddenly started dressing like a cooler version of Travis Birkenstock? I had barely finished mourning my rugged collection of skinny denim, when suddenly all of the Cool Teens in New York City started wearing the same pair of baggy jeans effortlessly. While I was hesitant to invest in a style that I was sure would clumsily hover several inches above the ground, this affordable pair of Mango proved surprisingly flattering and long enough to nonchalantly cluster around my sneakers.

$ 60.00, MANGO

Levis High Loose

Not only is Levis’ super-soft High Loose styling available in 29- and 31-inch inseam, but with a 13-inch height and just the right amount of stretch, these pants are comfortable enough to withstand a day’s work. eight hours away (you know, for those days when you feel like pushing your limits).

$ 108.00, LEVI’S

Forum Boyfriend High Waist Loose Denim

Tall women rejoice: almost every style in Aritzia’s in-house denim collection, Denim Forum, is available in multiple lengths. This 90s inspired pair makes me feel like Julia Roberts in The wedding of my best friendyou know, when she chases the character of Dermot Mulroneys down Michigan Avenue in a stolen bread van?

$ 110.00, ARITZIA

Originally appeared on Vogue