“My clothes are anti-oppression,” reveals ex-GAA star Paul Galvin

Former fashion designer turned GAA star Paul Galvin said it was difficult to be trendy in Ireland if you were a man.

But the former Kerry footballer, who describes his own brand as an “anti-oppression brand,” now says the days when men were closed on clothes are over.

“It wasn’t that long ago, if you were an Irishman and loved design, or wanted to express yourself through clothes or had a certain style, Ireland wouldn’t have been so open. of mind about it, ”he said. “There would have been comments. You would be afraid of name calling.

“Now, I think young men dress better, and the gap is narrowing – in fact, I would say it has narrowed – between urban and rural areas in that regard… I consider mine to be one. anti-oppression brand. “

Life hasn’t stopped for the GAA and All-Star legend since COVID-19 brought the sports world to a halt last year.

For the past 18 months, Galvin and his wife, broadcaster Louise Duffy, have welcomed their second child into the world amid the strict restrictions the pandemic has placed on maternity services.

He also continued his ten-year collaboration with Dunnes Stores as a men’s fashion designer, wrote a book in his car – yes, in his car – about his work with the retail giant and designed a new brand, Keohane Athletic Club, to remember the forgotten sportsmen.

Currently he is promoting a Budweiser initiative to make 100 of Irish pubs more environmentally friendly by installing solar panels.

Despite all of this, the 41-year-old still craves the GAA pitch, and the ex-Wexford boss speaks wistfully about returning to football management next year, if he can squeeze the time out of his. busy schedule.

“That was the big sacrifice last year, well, maybe that’s the wrong word. But, the element of time pressure certainly comes into play. Also, there were restrictions on travel, lockdown, everything else, my family – football management was the one that had to go, ”he said.

“Maybe next year, if things work out and the right opportunity presents itself. Sport is 100% addiction. I have to shake my head sometimes, but it always occupies a part of my mind.

Galvin said he felt extremely lucky that his eight-week-old daughter, Elin, moved so easily into the family, joining his three-year-old sister, Esme, at their Mayo home.

Both girls sleep well, he said, and despite the rough night each parent is experiencing, he said life at home is good – although more chaotic and longer than it had been. before Elin arrived.

He said it had been difficult for him and Louise of Today FM not to be able to attend analyzes together, as they had done with Esme, and for him not to be allowed into the National Maternity until. ‘Louise is in the very last stages of labor. .

“It was really very different from before, I guess.

“We had read a bit about it in the news beforehand, so we were ready, we knew how it was going to be. We had to accept it. It was difficult, but thank goodness we made it out and she is healthy, ”he said.

Galvin also praised Dunnes Stores, for their resilience and adaptability in continuing to sell their eponymous clothing line throughout the pandemic.

“They had to adapt massively. Logistics were difficult, shipping remains very difficult and the industry remains difficult. But my brand is something that really matters to me. I think it’s an important brand for young Irish people, ”he said.

He describes his inspiration as ‘storytelling through design’, and his collections have made reference to cultural heroes like Luke Kelly, in his latest live performance with the Dubliners, with Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett and former Barcelona managers Pep Guardiola and Patrick O’Connell.

His new book, Threads, tells the stories behind these concepts – and was written in the sanctuary of his Audi, which he said was his favorite place to work. He said his clothes were not designed to be fashionable, but durable and long lasting.

