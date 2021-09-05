Fashion
“My clothes are anti-oppression,” reveals ex-GAA star Paul Galvin
Former fashion designer turned GAA star Paul Galvin said it was difficult to be trendy in Ireland if you were a man.
But the former Kerry footballer, who describes his own brand as an “anti-oppression brand,” now says the days when men were closed on clothes are over.
“It wasn’t that long ago, if you were an Irishman and loved design, or wanted to express yourself through clothes or had a certain style, Ireland wouldn’t have been so open. of mind about it, ”he said. “There would have been comments. You would be afraid of name calling.
“Now, I think young men dress better, and the gap is narrowing – in fact, I would say it has narrowed – between urban and rural areas in that regard… I consider mine to be one. anti-oppression brand. “
Life hasn’t stopped for the GAA and All-Star legend since COVID-19 brought the sports world to a halt last year.
For the past 18 months, Galvin and his wife, broadcaster Louise Duffy, have welcomed their second child into the world amid the strict restrictions the pandemic has placed on maternity services.
He also continued his ten-year collaboration with Dunnes Stores as a men’s fashion designer, wrote a book in his car – yes, in his car – about his work with the retail giant and designed a new brand, Keohane Athletic Club, to remember the forgotten sportsmen.
Currently he is promoting a Budweiser initiative to make 100 of Irish pubs more environmentally friendly by installing solar panels.
Despite all of this, the 41-year-old still craves the GAA pitch, and the ex-Wexford boss speaks wistfully about returning to football management next year, if he can squeeze the time out of his. busy schedule.
“That was the big sacrifice last year, well, maybe that’s the wrong word. But, the element of time pressure certainly comes into play. Also, there were restrictions on travel, lockdown, everything else, my family – football management was the one that had to go, ”he said.
“Maybe next year, if things work out and the right opportunity presents itself. Sport is 100% addiction. I have to shake my head sometimes, but it always occupies a part of my mind.
Galvin said he felt extremely lucky that his eight-week-old daughter, Elin, moved so easily into the family, joining his three-year-old sister, Esme, at their Mayo home.
Both girls sleep well, he said, and despite the rough night each parent is experiencing, he said life at home is good – although more chaotic and longer than it had been. before Elin arrived.
He said it had been difficult for him and Louise of Today FM not to be able to attend analyzes together, as they had done with Esme, and for him not to be allowed into the National Maternity until. ‘Louise is in the very last stages of labor. .
“It was really very different from before, I guess.
“We had read a bit about it in the news beforehand, so we were ready, we knew how it was going to be. We had to accept it. It was difficult, but thank goodness we made it out and she is healthy, ”he said.
Galvin also praised Dunnes Stores, for their resilience and adaptability in continuing to sell their eponymous clothing line throughout the pandemic.
“They had to adapt massively. Logistics were difficult, shipping remains very difficult and the industry remains difficult. But my brand is something that really matters to me. I think it’s an important brand for young Irish people, ”he said.
He describes his inspiration as ‘storytelling through design’, and his collections have made reference to cultural heroes like Luke Kelly, in his latest live performance with the Dubliners, with Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett and former Barcelona managers Pep Guardiola and Patrick O’Connell.
His new book, Threads, tells the stories behind these concepts – and was written in the sanctuary of his Audi, which he said was his favorite place to work. He said his clothes were not designed to be fashionable, but durable and long lasting.
Endorsing Budweiser’s initiative to enable 100 Irish pubs to be powered 100% by renewable electricity, he said: “It is important that everyone becomes more environmentally conscious. small steps to make more sustainable choices, the collective impact will be extremely positive for the environment and communities. ‘
Sources
2/ https://extra.ie/2021/09/05/entertainment/celebrity/my-clothes-are-anti-oppression-says-ex-gaa-star-paul-galvin-as-he-plots-return-to-dugout
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]