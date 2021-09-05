Venice Film Festival 2021: Kate Hudson Looks Royal In A Cream Dress To Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon

She is set to appear in the upcoming fantasy drama Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

And Kate Hudson looked miles away from her pantyhose-clad character in the film as she donned a cream-colored dress during the photocall at the Venice Film Festival.

The actress, 42, looked regal in the layered number, which boasted long lam fabric sleeves and a distressed hem at the bottom of the skirt.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star beamed as she was pictured in the pretty ensemble, proudly showcasing her full skirt for the cameras.

The Bride Wars performer looked naturally beautiful as she modeled clean makeup at the event, wearing just a splash of mascara and nude lipstick.

Kate wore her choppy blonde locks in subtle waves and sported a center parting for her daytime film festival look.

Kate was in good company at the event, joined by influencer Jessica Wang.

The fashion mogul looked a beauty in a bright orange minidress, which she explained to her followers on her Instagram Story was “Versace.”

The mom-of-two cut a chic silhouette into the bodycon ensemble, which featured linear panels and a plunging neckline – showcasing her many assets.

The fashion insider paired her trendy dress with a pair of cream leather socks and accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace.

The raven beauty tossed her locks into a high bun and sported a soft glam makeup palette that included winged eyeliner and dark eyebrows.

The star worked all angles for the camera as she posed on the water taxi.

The Chinese native worked in investment banking before exploring the fashion industry.

Jessica said Fashion Week Daily: ‘I’ve always been interested in fashion and since blogging had become a thing at the time, I decided to give it a try, thinking that one day I would own an online store.’

“Once my blog started to take off, I shifted gears and turned it into an escape from the bustling city life of New York. It has finally become a community where we share everything related to fashion, beauty, travel and more! ‘

Her biggest regret as an influencer was that she missed a Burberry show “because of unexpected traffic”.

“I once missed the Burberry lounge in London due to unexpected traffic. I still regret it today, but it was a lesson to be learned. I’ve always been the type to show up on time, but now I’m always very early, as I much rather wait for others than let them wait for me.

