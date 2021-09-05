Elizabeth Hurley slammed in dress without a front bra





Elizabeth Hurley, who stepped out last night in a frontless and braless gown for a scorching weekend look, is receiving harsh comments suggesting the stunning outfit is not suitable for her age. The 56-year-old bikini and model comes from paparazzi photos showing her friend David Walliams ’50th birthday party – Hurley opted for Maria Menounos’ beloved Retrofete brand, and she made no secret of its assets. The photos of the “Austin Powers” star came with a mega display of cleavage, and it looks like viewers think Hurley showed a little too much at 56. Elizabeth Hurley stuns in daring plunging look Hurley was seen making a glamorous arrival at Mayfair’s Claridges in London. Full-busted Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder went all the way to the floor in a multi-colored, sparkly long-sleeve gown, one with asymmetrical ruffle accents below the waist, plus a cinched statement belt – and a very dangerous. Pairing her metallic dress with silver disco ball wedge heels, Elizabeth was seen with a hand on her chest in every image posted by The Daily Mail – the star also held up a shiny clutch to accessorize her eye-catching ensemble. Dangling earrings, lots of lip gloss, and long flowing hair completed the sleek look. See photos below Viewers of the photos left thoughts. Topping off responses with over 400 other people agreeing, one user wrote: “This is the first time I think she looks rough. Even her breasts look fake. Hurley, at who was also asked to “put her away”, faced one user saying, “Liz wears revealing clothes, but that’s too much.” Elizabeth made headlines in 2020 for saying she was too “old” to frolic on beaches in a bikini. The anti-aging stunner continues to promote her swim line founded in 2005 on Instagram – less from public beaches, but fans don’t care. “Yes your body is fine, but you don’t have to take it out every 5 seconds, I think a dress that covers up is really stylish, try it on sometimes,” replied a third user. Click here for the pictures. Too “old” for bikinis February of last year marked Liz’s opening on the Malfunction of my wardrobe Podcast. The blue-eyed beauty revealed: “Most people will lie down fine, but when they get up they want to cover up, including me. I really like to cover myself up. I certainly wouldn’t walk around a public beach parading in a bikini again. I am much too old. “But, in private, of course,” she added. Meanwhile, Elizabeth has made headlines this year, as her topless snow snaps have drawn hatred from controversial TV personality Piers Morgan – he has suggested that Liz’s son, Damian, aged 19, had taken the photos, which the star applauded in return.

