No jeans, sleeveless tops: new dress code for MPs ahead of UK House of Commons | World news

Ahead of the British MPs’ return to the House of Commons on Monday, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House, asked them to dress appropriately in formal attire.

Hoyle updated the rules of behavior and courtesy in the House of Commons and called on MPs to show respect for their constituents. This update addresses the relaxed, more casual style of dress that had taken hold during the coronavirus-induced lockdown after the rules were relaxed to allow MPs to virtually attend sessions.

Members are required to wear formal attire in and around the Chamber, according to the rules of information.

The rules prohibit wearing jeans, chinos, sportswear or any other casual pants. T-shirts and sleeveless tops are not business attire. City / business shoes must be worn. Casual shoes and sneakers are not appropriate, he said, adding that men are encouraged to wear a tie and jackets should be worn.

The updated standards further stated that it is a privilege to serve as a Member of Parliament and that dress, language and conduct should reflect this.

In addition to tightening the dress code, Hoyle also cracked down on heckling in the House of Commons. Under the new rules, MPs cannot sing and chant, both of which are prohibited in the chamber. Parliamentarians cannot applaud and the rules say that this eats up the time available for debate.

In addition, MPs were also ordered to be careful during a debate and not to read books or newspapers or obviously from devotees or other electronic devices.

In December last year, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt was arrested during a virtual Brexit discussion in the House of Commons by Hoyle for breaking the dress code. Hunt was apparently not wearing a tie and the button on his shirt was also undone.

Hoyles’ take on the strict dress code contrasts with the latest set of standards from his predecessor, John Bercow, in which work clothes were only a recommendation. Bercow also said there was no exact dress code.

(With PTI entries)