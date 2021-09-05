The cafe turns into a private club to avoid the mandate and implements a “no mask” dress code





BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – On Friday, Raes Caf was deemed an imminent health hazard and ordered to shut down immediately by the Jackson County Department of Health. The owner of the Caf told FOX4 that she plans to stay open. And by Saturday afternoon it was clear how she was going to get there. Researchers find 55 long-term COVID effects. These are the most common

Rae’s Caf had a sign on the door stating that they were now open as a private club. The dress code rule? No masks allowed. Company owner Amanda Wohletz told FOX4 she doesn’t think her employees did anything wrong. She said they had medical reasons for not wearing masks, which exempts them from county policy. So she keeps her kitchen open for the moment. Coronavirus concerns: How to properly wear non-medical sheet masks in public

“As long as I can, as long as they allow me,” Wohletz said. “They told me that they weren’t going to renew my settlement permit or my health permits to shut me down indefinitely… which is totally illegal.” Depending on the mask’s mandate, private clubs do not apply. As a new private club, members will have to pay a dollar each time to enter. The door opening sign also warns members that they assume all risk of disease transmission. While the company is receiving a lot of support, some have said that wearing a mask is a better alternative than risking another blackout. Doctor: In my hospital, over 95% of COVID patients share one thing in common; they are not vaccinated

“If I was in a restaurant and eating the food, I would kind of want people in the restaurant to wear a mask while they are being served,” Herrick said. Now that Rae’s Caf is for members only, there are many people who want to know how to become members. “I’m going to have to get their number and join him. I will support anyone who resists a bunch of Bologna, ”said Walter Kirk.

