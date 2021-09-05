It’s a sin showed a wider audience what gay men went through ‘





Wool jacket, 1000 matching pants, 395, both Paul smith. Plaid shirt, 195, and wool turtleneck, 250, both Coach. Leather sandals, property of the designer. Douglas’s next role, unlike Roscoe, was a quietly methodical quantum physicist in Constellation. The cast, who perform short sequences before leaving, have included Peter Capaldi alongside Zo Wanamaker and Anna Maxwell Martin with Chris O’Dowd; while the Broadway iteration starred, among others, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson. Douglas and Tovey are the first two men to play the roles opposite each other. Director Michael Longhurst said of Douglas: “Omari has an expansive charisma that instantly appeals; he is generous and playful.” The play delivers a myriad of results to any situation, and Douglas’s performance is spellbinding and heartbreaking. It was a joy to come back to the theater, says Douglas, after more than a year of the West End being closed. “You feed off the energy of the audience, and it’s been such a terrible time for the arts that it just seems to be coming back with a bang, in the form of Constellation. “Douglas cut his teeth in local productions in Wolverhampton. Unlike his It’s a sin character, Douglas’ family has always been his greatest cheerleaders. He says he is “super-duper-duper-duper close” to his mother, Elizabeth McLean, who works in the NHS and raised Douglas – an only child – on his own. “Growing up, it was just the two of us, and she could see that I liked playing. I could have taken an academic path. [he went to a state secondary, where he got top grades and excelled in German], but she encouraged me to stay true to what I loved, ”says Douglas, who, when talking about his mother, takes on a Midland accent. Mrs. Douglas always calls to verify that he is eating properly. Movie roles are on the horizon – he grew up watching movies starring black American actors like Will Smith and Eddie Murphy (“so full of charisma and personality”) – but he cannot disclose details for it. moment. “I want to do it all. I so want to explore as much as I can,” he said, before filling his recyclable water bottle (no request from chilled Evian) and thanking his agent profusely. having arranged a car to take him away. residence. The world might be about to change for Douglas, but he’s still that well-behaved kid who loved to put on fabulous pants. Grooming: Stefan Bertin at The Wall Group, using Boy de Chanel and Le Lift Le Fluide. Scenography: Molly Marot. Digital operator: Bruno Conrad. Assistant photographers: Sam Lort, Tom Ayerst. Stylist assistant: Eleanor May Brown. Realization: Arcade. Post-production: LSB Studios. Subscribe toTelegraph Luxurynewsletterfor your weekly dose of exquisite taste and expert advice.

