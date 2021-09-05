Fashion
Woman’s call to find a lost wedding dress
A woman has launched an emotional appeal to help find her lost wedding dress, which was chosen and paid for by her late beloved mom.
Michelle Drew married Philip at the Black Horse Inn in Thurnham, near Maidstone on August 31, 2018.
She wore a Justin Alexander Sweetheart Maisy dress, which her mother Patricia helped choose.
Sadly, Patricia passed away in January 2018 and never got to see Michelle wearing the dress.
Shortly after the wedding, Michelle took her dress to a dry cleaner to be professionally cleaned.
However, the wrong dress was returned to her and three years later she still has not found her beloved dress.
Michelle, 50, and from Sittingbourne, said: “My mother helped choose the dress and it meant the world to me. She passed away very unexpectedly in January. It was very traumatic and such a great loss. The dress is so special to me.
“When I picked it up from the dry cleaners it was packaged so nicely and although I took the cover off I didn’t take it out of the box completely.
“It was in April 2019 when we went to put it in the loft, that I thought to try it again before putting it away.
“I took it out of the box and thought ‘That doesn’t look right.”
While the bodice is very similar to Michelle’s dress, the skirt and sleeves are different. In fact, she had been given a Phoenix dress back.
What followed were two eventful years which she says began with the dry cleaners, whom Michelle chose not to name, denying issuing the wrong dress and ultimately ended in county court.
Michelle was paid damages which included the cost of her dress, the dry cleaning bill, and court costs.
But despite all the troubles, she still hasn’t seen her dress returned to her.
She said: “It was never about money. My dress actually costs less than the one I have.
“I would really like to get my dress back, and I would also like to return the one I have to its rightful owner.
“I was unable to post on social media while the trial was underway, but I have decided to do so now.”
Michelle’s Facebook call was shared 66 times, and a bridal boutique also offered to help her with the search.
Michelle’s call reads: “Did you get married about three years ago (2018) in a gorgeous Phoenix dress PH7331 and had the dress dry cleaned in the Medway area?”
“If so, maybe I have your dress and you can have mine!”
“There was an unfortunate mistake at the dry cleaners and I have this dress that belongs to someone else and they have my dress which was a Justin Alexander Sweetheart Maisy dress.
“If you got married in this dress and have it in the loft, could you look okay because the bodice is the same as mine and 100% make sure it is yours? dress.
“I am desperate to return this dress to its rightful owner and to get my wedding dress back as it is of very sentimental value to me.”
If you have Michelle’s dress, please email [email protected]
