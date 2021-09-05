Pro Championships 2021: Recap of day one (Men)

PoNY is winless; The revolver beats the sockeye

BOULDER – Pool play in the men’s division took many unexpected turns on Saturday. While three of the four top-ranked teams advanced to the quarter-finals, no. New York PoNY, 4 seeds, fell to last place in their group and were knocked out of the support game after losing to No.10 Portland Rhino Slam! in the pre-neighborhood. Another surprise was the emergence of # 17 Boulder Lotus, who came out with a 15-13 pre-quarter against # 12 Boston DiG. The home court advantage also benefited No.8 Denver Johnny Bravo, who led Pool D with decisive wins over No.16 Pittsburgh Temper and No.7 PoNY. The stage is set for an exciting Sunday of Ultimate in Colorado.

Pool A: sockeye dominate the pitch as DiG struggles



The Seattle sockeye executed their usual smooth attack that it was nearly impossible for the teams to stop. Even without the new Mac Hecht addition, Sockeye controlled the attacking midfield and still found the player open. On the goal line, their reset system was fluid and collected. Defensively, Nick Stuart made major plays on the Boston Bigs and managed to catch a hammer from Simon Montague to win 13-12. Sockeye lost to the No.6 San Francisco Revolver in a 15-13 crossover game, his first loss since day one of his season in July in Colorado, but Sockeye is still the most impressive offensive unit yet. day at the Pro Championships.

Boston DiG recovered from a four-goal deficit against Sockeye to tie it at 12-12 for a double game point. Boston has a wave of young talent that has breathed new life into its roster. Particularly noteworthy was Ben Horrisberger, 17, of Maine. During their comeback, he caught several key shots that kept Boston in the game. His game combined with the veteran presence of Noah Backer, Henry Babcock and Tyler Chan holds promise for the remainder of the DiG season.

Despite this solid game against the nation’s No.1 team, Boston will play in ninth place in the round robin on Sunday. Their early exit came thanks to a loss to Lotus which converted the few break opportunities they had to take a slim lead in the second half of the pre-quarter and set DiG up for an interesting clash against regional rival New York PoNY on Sunday. .

Colorado Fungi went 0-2 in their pool games against very strong performances from Seattle Sockeye and Boston DiG. While they were able to gain momentum towards the end of their pre-quarter game against the # 9 Washington DC Truck Stop, they weren’t able to overcome a talented truck lineup. They will play with Boston DiG, New York PoNY and Denver Inception in the consolation round robin.

Pool B: the machine remains dominant, the rhino bounces back

# 2 Chicago Machine hosted a defensive clinic on Saturday. The teams struggled to break through their different sets. Von Alanguilan frustrated teams on the mark as Nate Goff patrolled deep space. At the turn, their D-line attack was fueled by big shots from Johnny Bansfield and the quick swing and dice from new addition Dalton Smith. The Chicagos had their tightest game of the day against a very good Denver Johnny Bravo in the crossover. Even though the two teams traded points in the first half, Machine kept their cool – and a two-goal lead – to advance to the quarter-finals. On Sunday, they will face a Boulder Lotus sports team.

After losing in the first round to Machine, Portland Rhino Slam! won their second group game against Denver Inception to put them in a quarterback game against New York PoNY. While Rhino and PoNY are on both sides of the country, they have developed a relationship similar to that of two rivals in the region. Rhino does not play a clean attack. They are willing to look for catches and play rambling defense to frustrate their opponents. The best way to describe their style of play is fearlessness. They will play the same whether it is 0-0 or 12-12; in the end, that’s what made them successful. Among Rhino’s stars was Ted Sither, who found Trevor Smith for two key goals late in the game. Leandro Marx, Raphael Hayes and Eli Friedman also had notable performances. The match ended with a controversial call from the sideline, but Rhino played with an underdog shot that propelled them to victory.

Denver Inception entered this tournament as a no. 12 seeds in a very difficult Pool B. For a few points at the start of each of their games, it was clear that the talent of Machine, Rhino and Temper would prove too much for the Denver team. Their quarterback game against a strong Pittsburgh Temper team ended in a 15-9 loss.

Pool C: A new look for Revolver

This is the first tournament for a new San Francisco Revolver. One of their goals for this weekend was to integrate the young talents they picked up in the offseason with the veterans of this Revolver roster. Two notable new additions are Michael Ing and Riley Kirkman-Davis; key returns include Tom Doi, Eli Kerns, Simon Higgins and Jordan Marcy. At times, Revolver struggled, communicating poorly on hucks and knocking players down in areas. However, at other times it felt like the Revolver of years gone by, as the team took smart hits and ran a clean and efficient offensive system. Their biggest win easily came in the first pool crossover against Sockeye, where they maintained a steady lead for most of the game. Will this result hold in the game in parentheses when the points really count?

On Saturday Truck Stop played for the seeds, losing a first game to Revolver 12-15 and beating Lotus. However, their victory against Lotus was not easy. Truck Stop broke down early in the game and had to widen a two-goal deficit. Eventually, they would recover a few breaks and execute a smooth attack to close the game 14-11. Truck Stop also sent many players flying early on Saturday morning after the DC Breeze playoff game on Friday night. With a nice rest in the evening, they should be able to come out shooting Sunday morning against Denver Johnny Bravo.

Boulder Lotus entered this tournament as a young, athletic but untested CU-Boulder student team. Their record on Saturday mirrored that of a national-level club team. Lotus simply eliminated the rushed teams in the games, using their athleticism to their advantage. Even in their losses against Revolver and Truck Stop, they still made the teams work for their points. Lotus highlights included Thomas Brewster and Mathieu Agee, who made athletic plays to save possession and the sky for goals. In their match against DiG, they were able to convert their turns into breaks to secure a signing victory. They face a tough clash at the Chicago Machine on Sunday, but if Lotus can channel their momentum from the pre-quarters, they could make it an interesting game.

Pool D: It’s called the death pool for a reason

The biggest story on the courts on Saturday was that New York PoNY didn’t win a single game.

In their opener against Pittsburgh Temper, PoNY looked uncomfortable. Hucks that would normally be near 100% complete just weren’t logging in. Their deep defense against Temper failed to stop any of their deep shots, and they were outplayed from start to finish in a 14-10 loss. Against Denver Johnny Bravo, the intensity of PoNY was far less than that of Bravo, and they couldn’t overcome the three-goal lead Bravo held throughout the game. Against Portland Rhino Slam !, PoNY just couldn’t click. It was a bad day for the 2018 national championships.

Today, they will play ninth place in the round robin tournament against Boston DiG, Denver Inception and Colorado Fungi. Thinking about the future of this tournament, PoNY will have to translate his success in offensive manager sets to his line D. PoNY has not been able to convert break chances even after forcing rounds in each of their matches. They were also missing key players. Jimmy Mickle did not play after the opener against Pittsburgh Temper, and roster players such as Grant Lindsley and Marques Brownlee were not in attendance. On a positive note, PoNY has had some great resets on their offense. Harper Garvey, Sean Keegan, Chris Kocher, and Sam Little were too much to deal with for many defenses. With the addition of John Randolph, PoNY’s smallball offense has the potential to be one of the best in the country. But PoNY will have a lot of work to do in training if they hope to make the playoffs.

Denver Johnny Bravo won Pool D in a dominant fashion. In their home tournament, they scored decisive victories over Pittsburgh Temper and New York PoNY. It was clear that the additions of Kai Marshall, Matt Jackson and Jay Froude had a positive impact on their overall performance. In the cross-play, Bravo veterans Mark Rauls and Ben Lohre anchored a competitive first half against Machine. However, Bravo struggled to beat the Machines defense in the second half and lost 15-11. Sunday’s Story: Can Bravo keep up Saturday’s intensity against a well-rested Washington DC truck stop in their quarterfinal game?

Temperament was also a big story on day one. They opened their day with the upset victory over New York PoNY. After a pass in the second round, they lost a fierce game against Denver Johnny Bravo on a 15-14 double point of play. Pittsburgh has played Pittsburgh Ultimate a lot. They stuck with their system and performed hard resets. They avoided unnecessary turnovers and beat the teams with their legs with low kicks in deep space. Key players in Pittsburgh today: CJ Colicchio, Dylan Best and Henry Ing. They will face their toughest game to date in the quarterfinals against the Seattle Sockeye.

The support

Live broadcast on Sunday

10:30 am: Men’s semi-final (ESPN3)

11h00: Men’s semi-final (Ultiworld)