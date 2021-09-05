Fashion Week in-person parties return with a slew of chic evenings





After COVID forced designers to run sober and socially distanced virtual shows or events in 2020, New York Fashion Week kicks off Wednesday with models strutting the runways in real life and a number of in-person bashes. , required by the vaccine. Italian luxury brand Bulgari will celebrate its new B.zero1 collection with a performance by Chloe X Halle on the roof of the Standard Hotel in front of expected guests including Lily Aldridge, Eliza Gonzalez, Hailee Steinfeld, and Delilah and Amelia Hamlin. Paul Sevigny, the perennial nightlife scene behind Pauls Casablanca and Paul’s Baby Grand, is about to become a DJ. Meanwhile, we hear that Dior will be hosting a party at the Brooklyn Museum to celebrate the opening of the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition, which will feature over two hundred high fashion garments, archival photographs, videos, sketches, etc. Swiss luxury watch brand Vacheron Constantin will open its new flagship store on 57th Street with an ultra-chic evening followed by dinner for expected guests including Katie Holmes, Karen Elson, designer Christian Siriano and actress Dylan Penn in a secret penthouse overlooking the city. Sources tell us the evening will include a number of surprise performances. The Daily Front Row returns with its annual Fashion Media Awards at the Rainbow Room honoring model Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, charming In Style editor Laura Brown and former Vogue editor and founder by CR Fashion Book, Carine Roitfeld. Roitfeld will also be having a party with Gray Goose at the newly opened, members-only Casa Cipriani. Gucci will host an in-store event and Neiman Marcus will host a party at Lincoln Center. Saks will also be hosting a star-studded night out with Paris Hilton’s DJ and “I Don’t Want It At All” singer Kim Petras. Campaign stars Sarah Paulson and Kumail Nanjiani will be on hand along with downtown it girl Debbie Harry, Julia Fox, and “Saturday Night Live” Chloe Fineman. And designer Frederick Anderson will hold his after party for his show on September 9 at the Pierre Hotel. It will be hosted by Anna Rothschild and Peter James Cryan and sponsored by Macallan whiskey, with expected guests including Patty Raynes, Valesca Guerrand Hermes, Danny Baker Jr, Petra Khashoggi, Jennifer Creel, Christine Mack, Christina Cuomo and Samantha Perelman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/09/05/in-person-fashion-week-parties-return-with-a-slew-of-chic-soirees/

