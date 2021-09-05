How To Convert Your Boring Basement Into A Busy Workspace Fashion trends





This pandemic has turned our homes into workspaces for an indefinite period of time, and the struggle to find a peaceful corner is now common knowledge. But have you thought about turning your basement into a fun workspace? Yes! Experts tell us that basements are not just for storage, but also for work. What should be the color palette? Earthy tones can give your basement a nice makeover Now that we’re turning your basement into your workspace, keep the earthy tones alive. You need to maintain tones of brown, green, and white to make sure you get the full feel of an outdoor basement. Give your walls and floor the color of the earth that would make you feel closer to nature, shares Siddharth Saluja, an architect. Get light and soft colors on the floor. It will add the right amount of softness and warmth to your basement. Plus, you can have your walls painted in hues like sage or aqua, suggests interior designer Angie Kripalani. Stress free environment How to convert your boring basement into a busy workspace Saluja suggests continuing to add small, colorful items around you to make sure you keep your mind at rest. Vibrating elements keep stress away. Also, keeping some free space to move around will allow you to wander around a bit, and you won’t just be sitting in your chair all day. Welcome to the sun and the air, naturally! Say hello to the sun and the air in your basement workspace You can add a skylight if you have enough space. Since most of us have working hours during the day, this will ensure that your space is sufficiently sunny. shares, Saluja. To avoid claustrophobia, make sure the ceiling is higher and has good lighting. Preferably, you can get banner windows designed so that natural light enters the area, Kripalani shares. Well thought-out furnishings How to convert your boring basement into a busy workspace Get yourself a nice desk, a tall or table lamp, a sofa (if space allows) and you can make your space more accommodating and accessible. You can hold your meetings there without having to go out. For interiors, try to have glass partitions to make them appear larger and more airy. Curtains, with dark finishes, are a big no-no, suggests Kripalani. Welcome home with houseplants like snake plant, peace lily, lucky bamboo, etc. However, if you feel like you can’t take care of the plants, you can always bring home some artificial plants, but make sure they’re top-notch, Saluja shares.

