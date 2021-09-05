Fashion
90-year-old Fawn blind receives communion in the white dress she never had as a child
As Margaret “Peggy” Muriel Drinkwater Clink tried on the dress, she asked her daughter what color it was.
“It’s white,” Kim Griffith said. “We want you to wear the white communion dress that you never had.”
Clink inquired about the hue because she is blind.
“My daughter said, ‘Mom, try this,’ so I did,” said Clink, of Fawn, who wore the dress on Sunday as she communicated with First Baptist Church of Taranto. I immediately imagined it.
Courtesy of Kim Griffith
Margaret “Peggy” Muriel Drinkwater Clink, 90, of Fawn Township sits inside Tarentum’s First Baptist Church on Sunday.
Griffith, her brother Mark Clink, 66, of Reserve Township, and their sister Chrisanne Clink, 59, of Brackenridge, bought the dress for their mother.
She had never worn a white dress for Confirmation in her native England because her mother could not afford it. Thus, she could not receive Communion in the Church of England.
There, the girls wore long white dresses to be confirmed in their early teens, and then they were able to receive Communion.
Clink told this story to his two daughters and his son. So they decided to buy her a dress, not only for Communion but as a gift for the 91st birthday.
Clink turns 91 on Monday.
“It gave me chills that my kids thought about doing this for me,” Clink said as she modeled the dress last week. “It feels good even though I can’t see it. And it sticks. “
The silk garment has a beaded waistband and a scoop neckline with cutout lace details and briefs. She wore pearl earrings and white strappy sandals.
Clink said it was a long dress, so she knew she would have to hold it so she didn’t trip over it when she walked into this church, which she and her husband Jesse have been attending for over 20 years.
When she and her husband Jesse, whom she met at a dance in Cheltenham, England while on duty, came to the United States in the 1950s, they were allowed Communion. But she had never done it in a white dress.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Jesse (left) and Margaret “Peggy” Muriel Drinkwater Clink pictured in England in 1956. The couple have been married for 66 years and Peggy celebrated communion in a white dress on Sunday.
“I think she’s lovely in the dress,” Jesse Clink, 88, of California, Pa., Said of his 66-year-old wife.
Clink, who lost his eyesight at the age of 45 due to a weakened immune system, said a white robe represented purity and innocence.
“The doctor told me I was going to lose my sight, because my immune system was fighting against itself,” she said. “At the beginning, it was gradual. I wasn’t afraid of losing my sight. People said maybe I couldn’t do a lot of things. But I said, yes, I will do things. There is worse than losing your sight.
After the Sunday church service, there were cupcakes for parishioners to take with them to celebrate Clink’s birthday.
She said she often thinks of girls whose parents may not be able to afford a white dress.
“In England it was really a class distinction to afford a white dress,” said Clink. “I always told my kids that if someone wasn’t dressed that well, you shouldn’t discriminate because at one point I was that kid who wasn’t dressed well. Be kind to others.
Chrisanne Clink said she didn’t know her mother didn’t have a white dress until she told the story to her children. Chrisanne Clink said her mother is a woman who has done so many things out of the ordinary.
“Wearing this dress is one of those things,” Chrisanne Clink said.
Her mother said that Communion is always a special memory and “it doesn’t matter what dress you wear.”
“It’s the fellowship that counts,” she said. “It is the memory of the savior. “If my mom could see me now, she would say… ‘Don’t worry. I see you finally got your white dress.
Even though she can’t see him physically, Clink is considering that too.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is the editor of Tribune-Review. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062, [email protected] or via Twitter .
