From Jimin to Taeyong; Here are the male Korean pop idols putting on makeup and crushing gender norms

Breaking gender norms and looking fabulous while doing it is no easy task, but our favorite Korean pop stars never disappoint. In 2021, K pop icons have redefined makeup and beauty industry standards in the wildest way. Not only that, but they also started to express themselves through makeup and fashion, just like they do with their music. Male artists use makeup as a tool of expression just as much as a female artist would in the Korean industry. Today we took a look back at the best pop icons who use makeup to the best of their ability. Scroll down to see if your favorites made the list.

Hyojongs EDawn: When there is a roster of makeup professionals, it’s almost impossible not to mention a star like Hyojong, making fans blush with her blush and eyeshadows and even her lips, the icon has completely redefined. the role of beauty for men.

BTS Jimin: Jimin is not only the king of music and style, but also a rising star of beauty and makeup. Stunning eye shadows with multiple dimensions and versatility add to every look that the pop icon wears.

NCT Taeyong: One who can do anything and everything is an obvious inclusion in this list. Taeyong is a chameleon not only with fashion and hair, but also when it comes to makeup, changing his look whenever there is a comeback in order to adapt to the new concept.

EXOs Baekhyun: Coming from the sweet romantics of punk rock, Baekhyun’s talents in the makeup department are just as versatile as the music and style of the stars. From glitter to grunge, the idol has rocked all looks to perfection.

