The Fashion Group International wants to be NYFW’s eyes and ears for global members

Fashion Group International has a long history of providing business-to-business information to its members, dating back to the 1930s when the trade association was founded. Tomorrow, he will return to his roots with Communiqu, a daily recap with photos and synopses of select shows, trends and news from New York Fashion Week.

The organization wants to be the eyes and ears of the fashion industry for its global members. It’s more important than ever this season, the first since last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, with a return to live events in New York.

The Fashion Group knows that retailers and shoppers may find it difficult to get to Manhattan and the surrounding areas as the Delta variant emerges. Among the 91 designers presented next week, there will be Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, LaQuan Smith, Rodarte, Michael Kors, threeASFOUR, Rosetta Getty and Tom Ford.

FGI has a history dating back to the 1930s, when we provided business-to-business information, said Maryann Grisz, president and CEO of the professional organization. We have minutes in our archives of board meetings from 1936. Members were actually talking about [providing] this type of information.

Grisz said that over the years, FGI has produced written reports and video presentations on showcasing the collections, and that legacy member Marylou Luther has written trend reports for many years.

During the pandemic, there was so much creativity, Grisz said. We thought it was important to recognize what is happening in fashion in a timely manner. Have many strengths, influences, color stories and new designers. I will attend some of the shows and review the photographs of all the events.

Sharon Graubard, Founder and Creative Director of Mint Moda and Nicole Fischelis, Fashion and Art Forecaster and Board Member of FGI, established industry experts, will organize the report, capturing the influential influences, the Directional and meaningful style, color and new talent discovery presented at New York Fashion Week Collections.

Hairdressing expert Frdric Fekkai will report from the trenches and discuss fall trends from his perspective, while Gary Wassner, CEO of Hildun Corp., will report on emerging talent and profile. ‘a designer every day, like someone to watch. The missive will be sent to member inboxes at 11 p.m. every night of New York Fashion Week to make sure we include everything, Grisz said.

The report is sponsored by Frederic Fekkai, Hildum and California retailer Elyse Walker.

As FGI, we need to have a certain presence during fashion week, said Fischelis. I thought it was a good idea to do a daily recap, just to talk about key ideas, key looks and key silhouettes, whether it’s a designer or a trend we’re seeing. as a guideline by different designers.

Well have daily fashion news, Fischelis added. Garys is a factoring company, and it’s a family business. He has been attending fashion shows for years and helps many businesses. It’s going to be very interesting to have his point of view.

Several New York designers who recently exhibited in Europe will showcase collections in New York this season, Fischelis said, citing Thom Browne and Jeremy Scott for Moschino, who are returning to support American fashion.

Buyers need to be aware of trends. They need to reassess, Fischelis said, referring to changes brought on by the pandemic that are forcing consumers to dress more casually. The designers create a new environment and excitement. The integration of art and fashion is an increasing trend. We saw it emerge very strongly because there were so many static presentations.

In today’s world, there are no hair trends per se, Fekkai told me. There are many ways that people can celebrate their unique hair type in a way that reflects their personality, style, and culture. I am honored to be a part of the FGI Communiqué and delighted to share my observations on what we are going through with our clients with the members of FGI.

I’m going to pick a relatively new designer each day of fashion week who I think has great potential, Wassner said. In 100 words or less, I’ll tell them what they’re talking about.

FGI is a global organization, added Wassner. Many of its members do not have access to the slopes. Information is king these days, so we were hoping to provide information and commentary on trends for the season, drawn from attending all shows during NYFW. You walk away from a live broadcast with a very different sense of the brand they saw, compared to watching a live broadcast or reading a preview of a lookbook.