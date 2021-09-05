A pet store makes pets chic





MENTOR, Ohio Jennifer Brhel talks about fashion but not about human fashion. What would you like to know Disguise pets has become a big trend over the past couple of years The chic pet shop in Mentor dresses the animals to impress

A second location has just opened at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor I’m a 24/7 hot mess, Brhel said. So you know, you’d think I learned to dress myself. But I don’t. But I can do really well with dogs or any type of animal. She has four dogs at home and has been designing clothes for them and dressing them for years. In 2018, she decided to share her talent and make it a business. We do anything from hamsters and guinea pigs to bearded dragons and great Danes, or I’ll ride a horse, dress a horse, I don’t care, Brhel said. She takes custom orders with any fabric and design. His talent knows no bounds and all items are handmade. I have my moments, said Brhel. We do fancy things for events in case your dog needs to go to an event with you. Weddings are great. The Brhels dogs are her children, or at least she treats them like they are her children. I don’t have human children. They are my children, said Brhel. I am definitely a mad dog, mom. They go everywhere with me. They look better than me. Shih tzu Baker, 1 year old, also known as Baker Mayfield, is a new customer and already has a bigger closet than his mother, Sabrina Dill. He’s so spoiled. He has Christmas pajamas, he has jackets, he has bow ties, he has more clothes than me, Dill said. It just adds character. If we’re having a birthday party I’ll be running here and Jen will do a quick bow tie. It’s funny. It’s something fun to do. Baker was a pandemic puppy, and being avant-garde started out of boredom. Especially in my 40s, it was something to do, something to look forward to and made us all a little happier, Dill said. They are soft, they are comfortable, they love to wear them. They are unique, they are unique. What started out as boredom has now turned into a hobby for Dill and bragging rights for Brhel. She’s talented, says Dill. She can do something in a very short period of time that I don’t feel like I can put into words, but she knows exactly what I want and it always suits me perfectly. Anyone who wears Posh Pet Boutique is definitely the best dressed dog, Brhel added. The Posh Pet Boutique recently opened a second location at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor. For more information, Click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/oh/columbus/news/2021/08/24/pet-boutique-makes-animals-posh- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos