Ex-models denounce the boss of French fashion

After remaining silent for years, more than a dozen women hope their poignant testimonies will prompt prosecutors to prosecute a pillar of the French fashion industry accused of abusing young models with impunity for years. decades.

“It has haunted me for 20 years,” Lisa Brinkworth, a former BBC reporter, told AFP of her meeting with Gerald Marie, the former European head of the Elite modeling agency, and his spin off.

Brinkworth is one of many women who met with investigators from the French police’s child protection squad last week, and more are expected to do so in the coming days.

The investigation was opened in September 2020 following complaints filed for allegations of rape and sexual abuse between 1980 and 1998, including against minors.

While this would normally place them beyond France’s statute of limitations for prosecution, the women hope their testimonies will nonetheless lead to criminal prosecution, especially if they prompt more recent victims to speak out.

“I just think now that the time is right. He was untouchable too, too long,” Brinkworth said.

– ‘Keep moving’ –

At the time of the alleged offenses, Elite Models had launched the careers of well-known names such as Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Marie’s former wife, model Linda Evangelista.

Brinkworth met Marie in 1998, when she was posing as a model for a story on American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing multiple charges of child sex trafficking before his suicide in 2019.

She was also investigating Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent and partner of Epstein, who was charged with rape of a minor over 15 as well as harassment last December.

“I was just amazed at the number of women making allegations against Gerald Marie,” she said.

During a dinner at a nightclub in Milan, she says, Marie repeated proposals to her and offered to pay for sex, before pinning her to a chair and assaulting her through her clothes. .

“I was absolutely helpless to do anything, and I was like ‘no, no, no’ and he just kept going,” she recalls.

But even though Brinkworth managed to film much of the incident, she says she was prevented from coming forward by a deal between the BBC and Elite in 2001 following a libel lawsuit.

– ‘I froze’ –

Ebba Karlsson, a former Elite model from Sweden who also spoke to investigators last week, said Marie had quickly disillusioned her with any notion of a glamorous career as a fashion face.

She recounted a meeting where Marie showed photos of the agency’s models, asking her if she knew how they got famous by putting her hand on her leg.

“He said, ‘Well, to be that famous you have to give something of yourself,'” she said, then put her hand on her dress to assault him.

“I felt like someone had cut my head off. My power just disappeared. I had no power. I froze,” she said.

Sources close to the investigation told AFP that at least five other former models will speak with investigators this week, while a dozen others have made similar abuse allegations but remain reluctant to formally file reports.

Marie is also the subject of a criminal complaint filed in New York City last month by Carre Sutton, a former Elite model, accusing her of serial sexual assault since the age of 17.

Sutton, known as Carrie Otis during her modeling career, is due to hold a press conference in Paris on Tuesday.

Marie has denied any wrongdoing but has not yet been questioned about the allegations, her lawyer Céline Bekerman told AFP.

“He reserves any possible declaration to the competent authorities,” she said.

But Karlsson, Brinkworth and others are hopeful that the large number of women who come forward following the MeToo movement denouncing sexual abuse and harassment will prompt prosecutors to take action.

“We have lawyers and we are powerful and the more we are, the more we have power,” said Karlsson.

“If he is not convicted of this crime, at least we have caused some sound, some noise, which can create a greater awareness of the world as such in the model industry.”

