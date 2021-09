Rick Owens Furniture Inspiring Young Designers Milan Exhibition Theme – WWD

IN CONVERSATION: Rick Owens’ penchant for brutalist furniture is only surpassed by his dark-hued fashion concoctions, and both have been an inexhaustible source of inspiration for designers around the world. On the eve of the official start of the Salone del Mobile in Milan, the New York-based Galerie Philia gallery, which represents Owens’ furniture collections, hosted a vernissage showcasing design pieces by the famous Owens alongside works by young people. Italian designers, with the aim of establishing a dialogue. “We don’t support them, it’s a dialogue, it was orchestrated in such a beautiful way and it was kind of a tribute, like in Rick Owens furniture inspiring other people… it’s just right. a very minimal but very interesting collaboration, ”Michèle Lamy, Owens’ life partner and muse, told WWD at the event. Among Owens’ design objects on display, the exhibit featured a minimalist bench covered in camel hair, a small alabaster table with moose antler as a foot, as well as smaller knickknacks such as bronze vases and candlesticks. The “Rick Owens Dialog with Emerging Italian Designers” exhibition in Milan during Design Week.

Courtesy of Galerie Philia Lamy said that after almost 15 years since the launch of the category – which was first introduced in 2007 and spawned a book and international exhibitions – furniture is evolving to encompass larger pieces with a architectural bent, but she underlined how the smaller items too, retain a certain refinement and claim the same “thoughtfulness and spirit as the larger ones”. Owens’ pieces were displayed in a dimly lit gallery space in southern Milan flanked by works from dAM Atelier design studios; Draga & Aurel; Lorenzo Bini; Agustina Bottoni; Samuel Costantini; Cara and Davide; Pietro Franceschini and Morghen Studio. For example, Costantini loaned his Underwood candle holders, made from bark-shaped brass, for the exhibition, while Franceschini explored the use of marble for his futuristic round-shaped stools. “The gallery has found its own way to showcase Owens’ work and be a big supporter of it,” said Lamy. The “Rick Owens Dialog with Emerging Italian Designers” exhibition in Milan during Design Week.

Courtesy of Galerie Philia.

