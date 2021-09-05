New York Fashion Week to Spotlight New Trend: Home Comfort

As the fashion season shifts into high gear, top designers aim to give loose, stretchy clothing a look – well, downright fashionable.

And they would be foolish not to.

Consumers may be going back to work, going out and traveling again, but they’re not ready to put their bodies in tight, structured clothes, according to designers and fashion insiders who spoke to The Post.

The pandemic has forced the fashion industry to become more pragmatic, with big names like Tommy Hilfiger conceding that comfort is key and emerging designers like Renee Bishop trying to stand out with clothes that can double as casual wear. or output.

Comfort with elasticity and softness is sport chic and so relevant now, Hilfiger told The Post.

This knit dress with alternating color bands is one of Frederick Anderson’s designs worn by Saks. Menelik-Puryear

This is also what buyers are spending money on these days. Casual clothing will dominate total clothing spending in the United States in 2021 and 2022, according to a July report from Coresight Research, which points out that even venerable costume designer Brooks Brothers launched a sports and casual clothing collection in late 2020.

People are tired of their sweats, but they’re not yet ready to go back to suits and ties, Gary Wassner, a board member of Fashion Group International, a nonprofit that works at The Post, told The Post. promote the industry.

For example, the latest collections from some of the top designers including Jil Sander, Loewe and JW Anderson feature cropped, wider, pleated pants for men and women, bell bottom jeans, lower heels, and less structured bags. , Wassner observed.

The shirts aren’t close to the body and are looser, which is a lot different from skinny, skinny jeans or sweaters and polo shirts in recent fashion seasons, Wassner said.

Renee Bishop’s Deity New York collection focuses on easy-to-wear clothing suitable for both going out and staying at home. New York Deity

All of these trends will be on display at New York Fashion Week, September 8-12, and take place in dozens of Big Apple venues across the city. Invitation-only events will be around 50% smaller this year with limited seating and guest lists primarily aimed at industry professionals.

American designer Frederick Anderson, whose womenswear line is sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, is releasing a new collection at NYFW that is less fitted and less glamorous in a different way from his previous designs.

We spent a year and a half in sweatpants and running gear, Anderson told the Post. I can’t imagine putting bonings in a shirt now and telling a woman “to tie her breasts into something.” Women hardly wear high heels these days, Anderson added.

Without divulging too many details on his upcoming collection, Anderson said he’s relied on more knit pieces – like a long, multi-colored dress featured in a Saks Fifth Avenue ad – and removed the interior linings from some of his items because they give the clothes too much structure and stiffness and he uses less buttons with this jacket to make them easier to put on.

I use fabrics that move with your body, Anderson added.

Meanwhile, Renee Bishop, a model-turned-designer who made her NYFW debut with her Deity New York line on September 11, will show off pieces that transform into different garments like pants that can be unzipped to turn into Bermuda shorts. Deity also makes a jacket that unzips to become a blouse.

I want more utility in the rooms and people are looking for more practical clothes, Bishop told The Post.

Hilfigers’ fall collection with New York designer Romeo HUNTE is all mixed. Tommy Hilfiger

Bishop concedes that she has replaced her obsession with wool and structured clothing with knits, silky, stretchy fabrics over the past year.

Designers are also embracing more colors and even more sexist fashions, like Hilfiger’s recent fall collection with New York designer Romeo HUNTE, which is all-mixed. The collection which is new but will not be shown at NYFW includes brightly colored oversized shirts and shorts as well as a trench coat that can become a short jacket and a striped knee-length shirt that can be cinched at the waist. .

Clothing that was traditionally feminine is now shown on men, Wassner said. Young buyers are less defined in their thinking about gender and are ready to step out of their normal box.

Meanwhile, prices – at least on the high end – don’t seem to be a hindrance as the luxury market has remained strong.

I don’t see any price resistance, Anderson told the Post

Indeed, Wassner, who is also a lender to fashion companies through Hildun Corp., says prices have risen by a good percentage over the past year. Pants that cost $ 995, he said, are now selling for $ 1,100.

People spend, he said, and luxury is doing extraordinarily well.