Elizabeth Hurley, 56, wears a plunging neckline cocktail dress to celebrate David Walliam’s 50th birthday





Elizabeth Hurley knows how to make a grand entrance. On Saturday, the model and actress attended her boyfriend David Walliam’s 50th birthday party at the Claridges Hotel in London. The swimsuit designer made sure she had all eyes on her when she arrived at the luxurious Mayfair venue, wearing a shimmering, oil-spill-hued cocktail dress with a V-neck cut dangerously low that came down to her stomach. The British star completed the look with a matching wide belt to cinch her waist, a sparkly clutch and strappy, open-toed stiletto heels. The 56-year-old was all smiles as she rocked tousled braids to complement her glossy features and characteristic smoky eyes. ELIZABETH HURLEY AMAZING BY MODELING HER OWN LINE OF SWIMWEAR The evening was a special occasion for Hurley, who typically deals with modeling her swimwear line for her 2.1 million Instagram followers. More recently, she posed in a foam green one-piece as she encouraged her followers to use a discount code to purchase similar “glorious one-offs” from her collection. Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005. “I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation wear, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of their shape or form. size, can look great or be wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age “, she announced on the company website. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER In May 2017, the star confided Closer every week that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. Previously, she had taken a hiatus from Hollywood to focus on motherhood, but found herself wanting to do something new professionally. “Taking care of my son became my number one job, and it was a joy to have someone else to focus on,” Hurley told the magazine. “I was 36 and worried about myself for quite a long time. I quit making movies and television for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. always put it first. “ When launching his swimwear collection, Hurley added: “It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and my work when Damian was in school.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew up. “I love my life,” she said. “I like change and I like new experiences.”

