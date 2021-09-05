The designer of Meghan Markle’s engagement dress “used the fashion house to finance a lavish life, including 1,500 weekly trips to a salon”





THE DESIGNER of Meghan Markle’s engagement dress allegedly used her business money to fund her lavish lifestyle, court documents show. Tamara Ralph, 39, and her ex-partner Michael Russo, 40, “got personally rich” before their Ralph & Russo business collapsed, according to claims in documents released by the High Court. 3 Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo founded the label in London in 2010 Credit: Getty 3 Ralph & Russo designed Meghan Markle’s engagement dress Credit: PA: Press Association Ms Ralph is being sued by the directors of the company for $ 20.8 million in damages, but has denied any wrongdoing and is defending herself against the claim. Ralph & Russo designed the Duchess of Sussex’s 56,000 engagement dress, as well as dresses for stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Minogue. Ms Ralph and Mr Russo, both Australians, founded their eponymous label in London in 2010 – and the company went into receivership in March this year. Company directors are now suing Ms Ralph, after telling the High Court that she “extracted substantial sums” when she was “de facto” under control. In recently released legal documents it is alleged that Ms Ralph spent over £ 1,500 on “weekly brushings” at the Larry King hair salon in South Kensington, London – and the cost was billed to a corporate credit card , the Mail on Sunday reports. Court documents also claim Ms Ralph spent more than 300 of the company’s money on luxury lingerie at a store in Paris and 130 on eyelash treatment. It was also claimed that Ms Ralph had complained that her salary of 225,000 was “extremely low” for someone in her position. Paul Appleton, director of the company, said in a witness statement: “The founding directors personally enriched themselves beyond their contractual rights. Earlier documents had claimed Ms Ralph was spending company money on “expenses related to her pets, utility bills … lingerie, a housekeeper and hair care.” Ms Ralph denied the allegations and said the cash flow problems were “primarily” caused by Mr Russo. She also claimed that he subjected her to a campaign of “abusive bullying, harassment and gender discrimination”. Mr Russo said Ms Ralph’s allegations were “misleading and false”. Lawyer Dan Morrison said the $ 300 spent at Agent Provocateur in Paris was put on a business credit card and then classified as a “loan” to Ms. Ralph. When Ralph & Russo collapsed, Ms Ralph owed 195,436 director loans – which she has since paid off – and Mr Russo owed $ 2.6 million. A spokesperson for the creator said Ms Ralph did not think her pay was low, adding that she was suing for sex discrimination and victimization. 3 Ms Ralph has denied the allegations Credit: Getty

