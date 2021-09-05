Patrick Cantlay posts ‘huge win’, capturing FedEx Cup in spectacular fashion at Tour Championship

ATLANTA – Patrick Cantlay delivered the goods again, this time with a 6 iron instead of a putter.

“Patty Ice” was equally eye-catching with a $ 15 million shot that saw him fend off Jon Rahm and win the FedEx Cup on Sunday.

In a tense duel with the world No.1 player, Cantlay had a one-stroke lead to the 18th par-5 hole of the Tour Championship when he hit the 218-yard 6 iron from just under 12 feet, ensuring the biggest victory. of her career.

“It was like a huge win, and it was,” Cantlay said.

Rahm’s shot was just as special, landing next to the hole on his second bounce, but rolling towards the rough light beyond the green.

With Cantlay close by, the Spaniard had to put the chip in for a chance to play in the playoffs. He narrowly missed, and Cantlay had two safe putts for a birdie and an under 69.

The victory was worth $ 15 million for Cantlay, a 29-year-old Californian whose rise in golf was hampered by a back injury that kept him out for three years and nearly ended his career. .

Now he’s established himself among the golfing elite, boosted by the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“It’s fantastic,” Cantlay said. “It’s such a great honor because it’s all year round. I played very regularly all year round and caught fire at the end. There is a lot of satisfaction given all the hard work. that I have provided all my life. “

Cantlay showed remarkable courage surviving a six-hole playoff to beat Bryson DeChambeau in the BMW Championship last week to take the No.1 seed and a two-stroke lead to start the Circuit Championship. He never flinched for four days in East Lake.

Rahm, who started the tournament four strokes behind and entered the final day back, never caught up with Cantlay. He never let Cantlay breathe easily, either.

Cantlay took a two-stroke lead with a 6-foot approach for a birdie on the 17th hole, then lost almost everything. He drove on the right on the 17th, cutting a tree and falling into a deep rough, then hit a flyer over the green and the porch. His return to the green was short and turned into a deeper rough, and he had to go 6 feet to save Bogey and stay in the lead.

With Rahm well down the 18th fairway, Cantlay had his best drive of the day, deploying 361 yards that set up a 6 iron he thought he needed to hit up close.

Rahm was bogeyless the last 28 holes but conceded just two birdies. He finished with a 68 and tied with Kevin Na for the tournament’s 72-hole score at 14 under 266. They will share points towards the world rankings.

Cantlay started at 10 under par and finished at 21 under.

“Patrick played really well and he was four strokes ahead of me. And while I might have been the best man during the week, he deserved it,” said Rahm. “That up and down after missing the 17th, the second shot on the 18th to almost do it is even more impressive.

“I think you can tell he won this.”

Rahm won the $ 5 million consolation prize for finishing runner-up in the FedEx Cup, while Na (67) took home $ 4 million. Justin Thomas (70) birdied the last hole to finish fourth, worth $ 4 million.

It was more than money for Cantlay.

He’s won for the fourth time this season – one of those at Memorial, when Rahm had to retire after building a six-stroke lead after 54 holes due to a positive COVID-19 test result – and no one else has won more than twice.

This makes him a favorite for PGA Tour Player of the Year, with Rahm (US Open title, No. 1) and Collin Morikawa (British Open, world golf championship title) also likely to ‘be on the ballot.