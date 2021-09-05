How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson: step it up and show yourself with shoes

Now seems like the right time to be with September here and the new season on the horizon for a quick recap of the situation after 18 months of game-changing fashion.

1. I wasn’t interested in switching from one trend to another, only adjustments and a style that lasts.

2. We don’t want separate categories of clothing for work and leisure, vacation and home. We want clothes that we can tailor and then some firecrackers for special occasions.

And 3. somewhat unexpectedly, we want a dollop of fabulous OTT: a cocktail ring, a glorious print or a Whos That Shoe.

I know. Didn’t we ever say the staggered heel or the awkward slingback? But then, didn’t we also say we had one with clutter, hair dye, unnecessary celebrities and designer logos and look what happened there?

Shane Watson shares his tips for embracing this season’s on-trend shoe trend for any occasion. Pictured: Gainsbourg

Perhaps our urge for over-the-top shoes is back more than ever.

While there is a short and relatively inexpensive way to inject a fashionable look, one important condition for your shoes every time is: they have to be comfortable and make us smile. The Duchess of Sussex may wear 105mm nude suede heels during WFH, but we normal are not. Besides, his shoes are way too boring.

Our rekindled appetite for fabulous shoes aligns with another big lesson we learned from a year of wearing a fraction of our wardrobe: Now is the time for the best.

Take your cocktail pumps out of their fabric packaging and wear them with cropped pants and a printed blouse. These suede midi boots that you normally keep for winter are perfect for those dull September days under a tent midi dress. And if you’ve always had a fondness for leopard print, now is your chance.

The only rule is not to hesitate to go there. Here is our selection of Whos That Shoes to wear now and later:

The rear bridle

SHOE RULES DECLARATION Look for gemstone buckles on the flat pumps

Wear a long boot with a midi dress

Black platform sandals go with everything

Kitten heels are back

Saint Laurent patent leather, silver pointy-toe pumps are pretty tall, but the good news is, mid-kitten heel pumps are everywhere for fall; pointy toes and high fronts are the details to look for.

Zara offers a kitten heel pump in bright colors and rhinestone buckles (both 59.99, zara.com). You will wear them barefoot and wide pants that break on the toe. Zara also offers flat pumps embellished with gold or silver studs (45.99) to enhance your jeans.

The leopard

The leopard print goes with just about anything, adding a dash of dash to classic black, white and camel suits. Try calf hair shorts with kitten heels (259, lkbennett.com) or leopard pony flats (17.48, asos.com). Just make sure those toes are pointed.

Platform sandal

Prada made a black suede platform sandal a few years ago, and now the solid suede sandal with a low ankle strap has become a one-step shortcut to add edge, height, and just enough polish. dressed. This platform style looks modern rather than retro as long as you don’t wear it with flares and will go with everything from ankle-length dresses to jumpsuits. Coast has a nice style in scarlet with a slightly flared heel (51.75, coastfashion.com).

The sexy long boot

Did you see actress Charlotte Gainsbourg at the Cannes Film Festival dressed in crisp denim from head to toe, complemented by a high boot in shiny black leather? This boot is the one that will transform your wafty summer skirts and dresses into everyday fall wear.

Try La Redoute for the high block heel boots and LK Bennett for the leather models.

Boots in bright colors, including silver and white, are a big novelty for fall. If you want to hedge your bets (and you probably do), wine color is a good place to start (395, lkbennett.com). Enjoy!