Fashion
Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam’s wedding in Chicago
Uchechi Nicole Nwosu and Clinton Osborn Moxam first met in June 2017 on the MTV dating show “Are You The One?”, where they were supposed to find their perfect match based on an algorithm. While the show’s formula might not have thought they were the perfect match for each other, Uche and Clinton knew they were meant to be. “We met on a reality TV show and although unconventional, it’s our love story and we wouldn’t change it for the world,” the couple shared.
In June 2020, Clinton proposed. Uche decided he was the one she was going to marry and said yes. The couple chose to tie the knot just over a year later, on September 4, 2021, over Labor Day weekend in Chicago. “Chicago has always been an important city in Uches’ life throughout the pandemic, we ended up spending a year together here and Clinton fell in love with the city as well,” the couple share. As for the place? The pair chose the history Palmer House. “The second we walked in we were sold,” they add.
To help bring their 150-person marriage to life, Uche and Clinton hired a planner Beth helmstetter. “Due to the pandemic, there have been several obstacles and bumps along the way. We are very grateful that things have turned out so perfectly, but between lockdowns and warrants, there has been a lot that we couldn’t do it early in the process, ”the couple explains. “Beth made the planning so transparent and helped us through the process. Every question we had was always answered quickly, every dilemma quickly resolved, and any idea or vision we had was carried out. She really is the best. ”
With stunning fashion choices and classic decor, the wedding was definitely the one Uche and Clinton dreamed of. Coming up, take a look at the gorgeous wedding planned by Beth Helmstetter Events and photographed by Abby Jiu Photography.
For her look, Clinton went to Men’s warehouse to find her perfect tuxedo. He chose one from Vera Wang’s line because it was “simple, black and elegant”. For her pre-wedding grooming, Clinton got a new twist on her locs and new lineup.
The groomsmen also donned the Vera Wang line of Men’s warehouse. “Our colors were black, so picking out the groomsmen tuxedos was easy,” the couple shared.
Uche looked absolutely breathtaking in a daring Zuhair Murad rum taffeta dress. “I actually went to a bridal store with my mom to watch another designer show,” she says. “My mom and I walked in and saw the dress on the mannequin they had just received the day before and immediately knew it was the one for me. The second I tried it on, I was sold. “
I wore what I felt confident, beautiful, and most myself in.
With such a stunning dress full of movement, Uche went for an elegant beauty look with her hair pulled back in loose waves, a nude manicure to match her dress and her everyday Gucci Memoire scent. “I wanted my look to reflect my personal style,” shares the bride. “I wore what I felt confident, beautiful, and most comfortable in.”
Uche’s bridesmaids all wore black dresses from Amsale to fit the elegant feel of the event. “I wanted them all to wear something they feel good in and put it back on as well,” Uche explains. “Black is always stylish and I loved that they all have different style variations in their dresses.”
Uche’s father accompanied her to the Beach Boys song “God Only Knows”. We had a string quartet, Innocents Strings, playing music for our ceremony, ”Uche explains.
It was such a special moment and we felt like we were the only two in the room.
The couple said their vows to each other in a room filled with timeless white flowers. It has always been very important for us to write our own vows. It was such a special moment and we felt like we were the only two in the room, says Uche. She adds: We may or may not have cried.
Uche and Clinton made sure their ceremony had many meaningful moments throughout to honor their love and community. “We had a celebrant instead of an officiant, we wanted our ceremony to be a celebration not only of our relationship, but also of the people who nurtured and supported us throughout the process,” the couple shared.
“We also had a ring warming during our ceremony, where our procession put on our rings and shared their wishes and hopes for our relationship,” they said.
“Neither of us expected to be this emotional, but it was really a testament to our love for each other,” the couple share.
After saying “yes,” the couple moved on to “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” from Stevie Wonder.
Before heading to the reception, the couple spent a few moments alone together taking photos and walking around Chicago.
“Uche and Clinton celebrated in a room filled with chandeliers with guests seated at tables with mirrors framing a seamless white dance floor,” shares the planner Beth helmstetter. “Classic gold and white porcelain menus and gray calligraphy menus were at every seat, and table settings were created with classic white and green flowers and lots and lots of candles. “
“While we certainly had traditional elements, for the most part we wanted our wedding to reflect our own style,” the couple share. “We also had personalized drinks the ‘Cluche’, the ‘No Match’ and ‘The Reali-tea’ as an ode to our reality TV debut.”
For their first dance, the couple toured the floor to the tune of “Golf On TV” by Lennon Stella.
Later that night, Uche donned a sleek, short dress to take on the dance floor. Any advice she has for other brides? “Get a planner! Planning a wedding can get very stressful, and having a planner makes it much easier to focus on the fun elements, especially on the day itself, she says.
For their cake, the couple cut out a hazelnut buttercream confectionery for four Chicago Cake.
The couple added: “It’s hard to choose a favorite part because from start to finish, from the speeches to the dancing to the cutting of the cake, everyone was so involved and we felt so loved.”
