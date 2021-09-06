She Cheated I Have Proof – Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Lover Responds To Breakup

Prince Kpokpogri, the ex-lover of the controversial Nollywood actress, Stupid dike, alleged that she cheated on him with another man during their short-lived affair.

Kpokpogri, who is also chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, was unveiled by Dikeh on his birthday on June 27.

Mr. Kpokpogri, who is commonly referred to as the Prince of the Niger Delta, described his ex-lover as “Helen of Troy” and promised to share evidence to back up his claims.

He also began to befriend Dikeh’s “enemies”, most notably Bobrisky and her ex-husband, Churchill Adekunle.

We dated for just three months and it was more minus hell! So much has happened in such a short time that I neglected it for the sake of the so-called relationship and my sanity.

“However, I would publish evidence on how aunt cheated early in our relationship when she went to Lagos to open her legs like Lekki’s toll and how she cried and begged for a second chance and even threatened to kill himself if I have not forgiven him, “he said.

More claims

Kpokpogri also said that a mother of a child is the kind of woman who has always found a way to bring down any man who has been with her.

“As a publisher, businessman, and for the sake of clarity for timid followers, I challenge politicians or anyone daring enough to present evidence of blackmail of any kind showing secret money paid and for what he or she was blackmailing or staying forever silent!

As for beauty juice, you can keep giving away your BS to gain traffic with your so called gistlover abi na gistidiot, I don’t even know! “.

He also advised other Nigerian men to avoid Dikeh, otherwise they would suffer the same fate as him.

Nigerian men, they all come to you with the same pattern (once you get close enough to her your downfall is plotted and executed in association with bloggers).

The recent revelation shows that we must all beware of Helen of Troy. It is blatant to know who had an ulterior motive from the start, as his criminal partners have exposed.

He said he had to speak up to avoid a recurrence with a “potential future victim”.

Dikeh, friend react

Dikeh became emotional after her friend, Mayor Blessing, expressed her displeasure over her breakup with Kpokpogri.

Mr Blessing, who describes himself as a politician, said it was he who convinced Dikeh to continue the relationship.

He also added that there was more to the problem now and people shouldn’t be fooled by what they see online.

The politician said the actress was committed to the open-hearted relationship and “didn’t deserve this emotional blackmail.”

Reacting to this, Dikeh, in a post shared on his Instagram page, wrote, “You always told me I had a brother in you. Thanks for always being honest with me. yourself and your conscience. Reading your Instagram story brought tears to my eyes. You are a rare gem. God always loves and enlightens.

“God keep the right people able to tell your story. No one is ever wrong in your journey, I celebrate you ”.

Audio file

The once happy relationship fell apart after a viral voice note and phone call between Kpokpogri and a socialite was leaked online by a famous Instagram gossip blogger.

In the audio file which is said to be the voice of the politician, he was heard to speak ill of the actress and complain about her behavior and addiction.

Days after the audio leaked, the actress in an “appreciation post” thanked the main blogger and also confirmed the breakdown of her relationship with Kpokpogri.

“God bless you @ gistlovers_blog1. May your generation be blessed. May the works of your hands be blessed. May all your dreams come true. May you not seek out people to fight for you when you need help.

“May your heart’s desires come true.

God bless you for letting him use you to save me / me. I AM SUPER GREAT. Now I am a fan.

In the midst of their steamy romance, Dikeh fans begged her to take their affair off Instagram and celebrate each other in private.

In no time their enemies and gossip blogs went looking for dirt and in no time they unearthed a leaked voice call that insiders say ultimately ended the once promising relationship.