



The world's biggest eco-fashion awards will be broadcast live published: Sep 6, 2021 at 4:30 AM



Ten finalists for the ‘Redress Design Award 2021’. photo courtesy of the Redress Design Award The “Redress Design Award 2021” will feature the “Grand Final Fashion Show” to be held in Hong Kong and will be broadcast live globally via Facebook and Weibo on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Bangkok time. During the show, the 10 finalists will present their iconic waste reduction collections to an esteemed panel of international judges – including the great powers Orsola de Castro (Fashion Revolution), Desiree Au (Vogue Hong Kong) and Mahmoud Salahy (Timberland) – with the aim of being named winner of the “Redress Design Award 2021”. A preview of the never-before-seen runway looks of the 10 finalists is now available. Styled and photographed by two prominent Hong Kong designers, Kieran Ho and Karl Lam, the photoshoot is inspired by the aesthetics of cyberspace with models posed against a background of degraded light, representing the ether of the virtual world. It reflects the digital future of fashion and shines a spotlight on forward-thinking designers who are tackling fashion waste primarily through reconstruction, upcycling and zero waste techniques. In response to the specifications of the competition, the finalists give a second life to a variety of waste ranging from ends of rolls or samples, and consumer waste, such as costumes and uniforms, to more unusual waste streams such as damaged camping gear and old sails. flags. An exclusive version of the shoot where virtual and physical models meet will be featured in the October 2021 edition of Vogue Hong Kong. The Redress Design Award is the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition that aims to educate emerging fashion designers around the world on the theories and techniques of sustainable design in order to foster the shift to a circular fashion system. This year’s competition was open to emerging designers and students with less than four years of professional experience from all over the world, focusing on designing clothing for women and men.

