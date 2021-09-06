Wang empowers women in the workforce through fashion – The Heights

Phoebe Jon might sound like the name of another student in a large lecture class in a Boston College classroom. But this is not a person of a startup fashion line created by women, for women. Manyaqi Wang, BC 20, is the woman behind the brand.

The brand name is meant to feel like a friend with a feminine energy, said Wang, who is pursuing his MBA in British Columbia. The name Jon was added as a tribute to his favorite literary character, Jonathan de Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach.

Wang’s degree in philosophy on the Perspectives track may not seem like it paved the way for a career as an entrepreneur, but it actually steered her toward pursuing her long-standing interest in fashion, he said. she declared.

Turning to fashion was pretty easy for me because, I mean, [the Perspectives track] Talking about it a lot is finding the intersection of the three: what excites you, what you’re good at, and what you can do for this world, she said. And for me, something that came intuitively was fashion.

Wang was a member of the Fashion Club board of directors. She also volunteered for the Appalachian Volunteer Program for two years, participated in Ascend and was in the [email protected] Program with the Shea Center for Entrepreneurship.

It was at the Shea Center that she developed Phoebe Jon’s business plan. Through this program, Wang was fortunate to be able to get in touch with many case competition judges who belonged to the corporate world, she said.

The Shea Center is also how Christie Lau, CSOM 22, met Wang and became Phoebe Jons Director of Business Development. The two connected at the Shea Center Startup & Entrepreneurship Fair last year, where Lau realized that Phoebe Jon was combining two of her interests, fashion and startups. Soon after, she began helping Wang grow the Phoebe Jons brand and customer base, which she did for over a year.

Phoebe Jon focuses specifically on workwear for women. Wang was inspired by his mother, who was a 5-foot-4-inch businesswoman who worked among 6-foot-tall men and wore her 3-inch heels to travel, work and attend events, according to the brand’s website.

Because of her mother, Wang noticed a deficit in the fashion industry and began to create her brand. While in British Columbia, Wang spoke to over 50 women of widely varying ages and industries about women’s fashion. She found these women by developing a strong network of mentors by participating in startup accelerators, pitch competitions and networking events while in British Columbia, she said.

She then used this diverse lineup of BC mentors and their connections to gather valuable insight into women’s workwear. She sent out an email survey, which also asked if the person was willing to speak to her over the phone for more in-depth data. Many women responded that current workwear options are not the right size, uncomfortable, or overpriced, she said.

Many companies, when offering a fashion line, are very aesthetic-oriented, especially for feminine lines, Wang said. I don’t like that it’s rare when they think of,

Oh yeah, let’s pick a super comfortable material or pick models where we can actually imagine women wearing to work.

Wang believes that her way of structuring Phoebe Jona, a delicate balance between fashion as an artistic expression and fashion as a functional part of everyday life, makes her designs unique. According to Wang, other companies don’t think enough about user experience when it comes to fashion.

It has to have some functionality, as if it has to be more than an art form, Wang said. And I think that’s where the fashion industry kinda fails to understand the utilitarian side of things.

Lau also noticed this deficit in the industry and immediately saw the appeal of Phoebe Jons’ workwear based on her own experiences.

The product is super unique, Lau said. I always dreaded wearing like the suit and everything when I went to networking sessions and stuff, so I just thought the idea of ​​the multifunctional pants was super unique. Also, being both founded by women and founded by an elder from British Columbia definitely touched me a lot.

To help create Phoebe Jons Monica Cuffed Pant, Wang went to various clothing stores and bought different types of work pants already on the market. She then went through them to compare what makes each pair of pants different and what works. Wang has found that the more expensive pants last longer, feel more upscale, and are more thoughtful when it comes to structure, like the inclusion of crotch, she said.

Wang used this knowledge to design his product, and then began the daunting task of breaking into the fashion industry. The fashion industry is particularly difficult to enter due to its competitive nature, barriers to access to materials, and difficulties entering the industry without strong ties to producers or without owning a factory, a she declared. Despite this, Wang continued to work to found Phoebe Jon.

I think when you have a really strong passion for something and you know you’re kind of right, you pay attention to what, where, the trend and what’s going on in the industry every day. Wang said.

There were many challenges in founding Phoebe Jon. For starters, Wang founded the company right after graduation. She knew she was following a non-traditional career for a young woman, but she believed in her product and in her ability to lead and dream big, she said. She also struggled to find manufacturers early on as she was new to the fashion industry.

I just bought a one-way ticket to New York [the summer before junior year] and I would walk the streets of the Thurman neighborhood for a few weeks, knocking right on doors and asking people for their prices and presenting them with my idea for work clothes, Wang said. Of course, many, many, many people said no, but there were some who wanted to know more and this is how I was able to find suppliers and manufacturers for my brand.

The next challenge for Phoebe Jon was advertising, which is a big part of Laus’s job as Director of Business Development. Lau helped build social media pages, as well as do more behind-the-scenes work, such as reaching out to influencers to do affiliate marketing, she said. In doing so, Lau was able to help spread the word for Phoebe Jons’ first official launch, she said.

Currently, Phoebe Jons’ primary form of advertising is through micro-influencers. The company searches for all women who are in Phoebe Jons’ target age group and who already have an audience, with a focus on influencers who work in metro areas. Overall, their marketing is focused on empowering women, Lau said.

Despite the obstacles of starting a brand as a recent graduate in an industry that is difficult to integrate, Wang has found positive points in being a brand created by women, for women, she said.

I feel like now more than ever people are cautious about who is behind the brand… like, what is the brand valuing with so much movement during the COVID pandemic? People… are more aware consumers of everything, so I feel like there is more space than ever for women and minority founders, Wang said.

Regarding the future of Phoebe Jon, Wang is currently designing and developing two new styles of work pants, the Sabrina Pants for women who work from home and the Gloria Pants, a trendy pair of professional flared pants. In the long term, the company is looking to host more in-person pop-up events on the East Coast, improve its size range, and offer a 20-something basic workwear line to meet the needs of all types of working women.

We’re really excited to experience this, publish it and see what people think, and right now the feedback we’re getting for the Monica pants is really exciting because [people] like them, like, people like the design, Wang said.

Throughout her journey with Phoebe Jon, from cultivating a love for fashion as a young girl to researching supply chains and expanding customer base, Wang was reminded of the values ​​that drive this business, she said.

Knowing that I am passionate about the fashion industry and what I start and contribute is a different point of view, to help working women feel comfortable and confident in [workwear] [and] helping them perform better in a workspace where there might be some inequality that they have to deal with, I feel like this is the right place for me, and that’s why I decided to begin.

For any future BC entrepreneur, Wang recommends looking for nearby resources such as the Shea Center and the [email protected] program. Wang said that through programs like [email protected], students can meet entrepreneurs and decide if and to what extent they want to be part of a start-up. Whether it’s joining a team or founding a brand new startup, these Shea Center mentors can help students learn more about the entrepreneurial landscape.

Photo courtesy of Manyaqi Wang