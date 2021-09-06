“Cinderella” star Camila Cabello’s best and worst fashion moments | Gallery

By the publisher of Wonderwall.com

Pacific Daylight Time 1:30 p.m., September 5, 2021

From group singers to successful solo artists and actresses, Camila Cabello is at the top of her game! In honor of the September 3 release of Amazon Prime Video's reimagining of "Cinderella" in 2021, Wonderwall.com has created some of the star's most memorable fashion moments, from best to best. I think about things. Well, it's not that great. First? In 2017, Camilla showed off one of her weird looks. At the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards, former Fifth Harmony members wore this ensemble by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, consisting of frills and lace blouses and white leather pants.Hat with black brim and white boots. We give her props for color adjustments, but this set ultimately couldn't impress. Read on for details of Camilla's best and worst looks…

This relaxed-looking model worn by Camila Cabello during London Fashion Week 2018 was the winner. While roaming the capital of England, diva Senorita wore a chic beige leather Givenchy coat, paired with a white blouse, distressed denim and pointy heels. Details that we loved? Matching thick beige belt!

Unfortunately, not all looks are successful. For example, this uniquely-looking confectionery Camila Cabello wore over-the-knee boots to the Los Angeles premiere of "Cinderella" in August 2021. The silver embroidered bodice and puffy black skirt can be cute in theory. , but not marked at run time.

But the ensemble Camila Cabello wore for another “Cinderella” premiere (which took place in her hometown of Miami in September 2021) was a different story. The singer actress looked beautifully young and playful in Christian Siriano’s giant yellow tulle skirt paired with xkarla’s relaxed white sleeveless crop top. What didn’t we like? That part of curly hair stuck to her forehead.

At MTV EMA 2018, Camila Cabello not only won four awards (best artist, best video, best song, best American actor), but also looked like a tailor-made dream! That night, the successful Havana singer wore this red Alex Perry maxi dress with a flattering bone-in bodice. To make the dress shine, Camilla chose simple jewelry: a pair of Norman Silberman diamond hoops, cuffs and bracelets. But 2018 was not without errors …

Camila Cabello wore this Ralph & Russo chiffon dress at the 38th BRIT Awards 2018. Don’t get me wrong, we love its powder blue color, but there were some things that surprised us like the keyhole cutouts, ruffle waist, and crucifix necklines. low. But we were fans of her De Beers jewelry!

The main “yes” on our part! During Paris Fashion Week in September 2019, Camila Cabello made her runway debut at Le Defiller L’Oréal Paris, which pairs this chic and sultry pantsuit with a light black tie. From her straight lock to her simple golden hoop, this “shameless” singer was gorgeous.

Talk about redemption! At the 18th Latin Grammy Awards 2017, Camila Cabello looked like an aerial dream. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer walked the red carpet with a watercolor candy by Monique Luillier. It has a wide open chest and a pink tie at the waist. With a generous tulle skirt and tulle shoulders, it looks like a fairy tale!

She put us in a loop when she thought Camila Cabello’s style was nailed. At the 2020 Global Awards, Grammy winners wore this set from Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2020 collection. Thanks to the rose decoration and the corset that complements the figure, the tail of the long shirt looked messy and her miniskirt was too short.

When she hits the target, she really hits it! At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Camila Cabello arrived on the red carpet in this captivating gothic candy with a black lace bodice and a voluminous skirt that opens in the front. The dresses from Atelier Versace’s Fall 2019 collection weren’t disappointing, we loved their dramatic appeal. The icing on the cake was the approximately 1,000 carat Rubian diamond which she added with the accessories.

Camila Cabello chose him at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards A mat Givenchy herd. From the refreshing black bodice to the layered white fringe skirt, it looked like a fusion of two different dresses.

At the Elle Women in Music 2019 event in New York City, Camila Cabello appeared ready for a picnic. I wish I could join her. The Cuban-American beauty attended the event in this black and white gingham mini dress from Lasario. She loves the way she went with little to no Aquazzura jewelry and minimalist sandals, creating a simple yet sweet summer look.

While Camila Cabello has proven that red is a flattering color, there is something wrong with this strapless Vivienne Westwood dress she wore to the 2018 Grammy Awards. The “Cinderella” star certainly turned her head. to silk dresses, But it seemed more outdated than timeless to us.

Superb velvet Camila Cabello? We are there for that ! At the 2019 Save the Children Centennial Gala in New York City, the “Familiar” singer chose a sultry strapless gown with killer peekaboo panels on the bodice from Tom Ford’s Fall 2019 collection.

During her visit to London in 2019, Camila Cabello was seen walking around the city wearing a black and white polka dot mini dress from enduring haute couture label Ronald van der Kemp. Don’t get me wrong, Camilla looked incredibly chic, but her appearance was a bit busy with the PERFECT belt, the heels decorated with eyelets and the newsboy cap.

In 2018, Camila Cabello looked cute and comfy when she visited SiriusXM Studios in New York City wearing a white ribbed turtleneck, lightly washed denim and white boots. I loved the coordinating white pieces and the trendy chain belt.

It’s ‘no’ on our part. Camila Cabello was spotted in the City of London in 2017. The stripes, awkwardly laid out ruffles and, as you can imagine, quite a unique ensemble. Newsboy cap. There was so much going on here that I wish she had reduced it to a daring element.

At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Camila Cabello channeled her inner princess with this romantic treat from Monique Luirier. She chose one of her favorite silhouettes, a voluminous ball gown-style skirt. It is decorated with black and white lace.

Indeed, it’s undisputed how wonderful Camila Cabello looked in that white Balman outfit that she wore on the 2019 MTV VMA. But when you asked us, that dress was pretty weird. It’s not a cohesive dress, it’s reminiscent of a swimsuit and a shawl.

At the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019, Camila Cabello made a gorgeous and daring statement in this sparkling and sexy long sleeve dress. Armani Privé. Featuring an open back and high neckline, the sexy magenta flock was one of our favorite red carpet looks of the year.