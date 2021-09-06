Fashion App Founder Troopas Reveals How YOU Can Make Money With Your Wardrobe

Having been housebound for much of the past 18 months and no longer working in an office five days a week, many of us have piles of clothes tucked away in our wardrobes that haven’t seen the light in over a decade. ‘a year.

But rather than wrapping them up and throwing them away, the founder of a pre-loved fashion app is encouraging us to turn our old sons into a lucrative business.

To mark the start of Second Hand September, an initiative introduced by Oxfam where people pledge to buy only pre-likes for the entire month to reduce waste, Nikki Trollope – who started Troopas with friend of school Maria Pavli during lockdown – urges us to give our clobber a second chance at life, while gaining a few pounds at the same time.

Nikki, 31, from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe but now living in Surrey, works in the travel industry which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

After being put on leave in March last year, Nikki teamed up with 32-year-old Maria to bring her idea for a second-hand clothing site to life.

“At work I have to go to so many functions with clients, which are often cocktails and black tie events, and because you’re always with the same people, you don’t want to wear the same outfit twice,” she explained.

“Not only that, if you’re going to a wedding these days so many people are sharing photos on Instagram that it puts you off wearing the same dress to another wedding because everyone has seen it.

“I discovered that I was constantly buying new things and ended up with a wardrobe full of clothes that I had only worn once or twice, which had cost me a fortune.”

Inspired by Depop and Vinted, and with months of no work ahead of her, Nikki set out to bring Troopas to life, with her and Maria investing 2,000 of their savings to make it work.

Nikki and Maria, an operations manager in the games industry, recently introduced a third membership – Star Troopas – for charities that are in-store based and do not have an online marketplace to sell clothing (pictured: two wedding dresses currently for sale on Troupes)

“I wanted to stay busy and have a side project because we didn’t know what was going to happen with the travel industry,” she told FEMAIL. “So it was a small secondary industry, if mine didn’t recover as quickly as I hoped.”

How to become a Super Troopa and turn your wardrobe into a side activity Register and complete your profile: the more information you provide, the more comfortable potential buyers will be. So tell everyone a bit about yourself, upload a profile picture, and let buyers know you and your style. Add products! Add the items you want to sell. Remember that you must include your shipping costs in the final price of your product. Prepare your article: the more attractive it is, the more likely it is to be sold. So iron or steam it, straighten the collar and button it up. Always use a white or light gray background when taking a photo of your item, as this makes it stand out and captures the colors as accurately as possible. White paper rolls are ideal, inexpensive, and readily available. Take photos next to a window to take advantage of the natural light. Take photos of the item from the front, back and side: your goal is to create a shopping experience for the buyer; create a tangible effect by adding images such as close up of fabric texture, labels, buttons, patterns, labels and stitching. Practice these poses and add a photo of you wearing it to show what it looks like. Keep shipments sorted: always send tracked items to protect yourself and keep your buyer connected. Delivery Time: Provide your potential buyers with accurate delivery information and stick to it – the last thing you want is negative reviews. Set up a verified PayPal account so that you can receive your payments. If you are a buyer: first register and verify your account, then browse what we like to call your ‘dream closet’, where items are lying around and waiting for you to give them a whole new home! The next step is payment, remit the money using our secure payment methods. Wait for your new purchase to arrive at your doorstep, then put it on and strut everywhere life takes you.

Unlike its competitors, the site offers three different types of subscriptions. The Basic Free Plan is for ad hoc sellers who choose to sell the odd item every now and then.

Their ‘Savvy Troopa’ plan, which costs 10 per month, is aimed at thrifty members who regularly sell items on the platform as a side business to make money.

“This membership gives you additional features such as a featured profile on the Troopas website, home page display and a newsletter,” Nikki explained.

“It’s great for those who like to find unique and unusual pieces in vintage markets, yard sales and charity shops and resell them. We’ve found that the more unique items like limited edition sneakers and vintage designer clothes give you better feedback than regular stuff.

Nikki and Maria, an operations manager in the gaming industry, recently introduced a third membership – Star Troopas – for in-store based charities that don’t have an online marketplace to sell clothing.

“For the first 20 charities that sign up, we don’t charge a monthly fee,” Nikki said. “The goal is to attract small charity stores that do not have an online shopping presence.

“All of our prices include delivery, so there is no additional charge when you checkout. “

Billions of tons of clothes end up in landfills every year, but buying second-hand clothes is becoming more and more fashionable, with more and more consumers embracing the old, whether vintage, second-hand or recycled, because it offers a more sustainable approach to shopping.

Clothing and housewares sales on eBay increased by 30% during the lockdown. Traffic to Depop more than doubled from April 2020 to November, and Vestiaire Collective, the go-to destination for pre-loved designer styles, saw a 144% increase in orders compared to 2019.

Even before the lockdown fueled a million wardrobe dumps and the economic toll from the pandemic made us all more money-conscious, the clothing resale market was booming. In 2019, it grew 25 times faster than traditional retail.

Brands are also mobilizing, COS, the chic and adult member of the H&M group, and Gucci launching dedicated resale platforms last year.

Selfridges also launched Resellfridges to allow customers to buy and sell pre-loved designer pieces, while luxury online retailer Farfetch has been offering pre-loved pieces since 2010.

Nikki said, “Our mission with Troopas is to make your wardrobe work for you and make you money. It allows you to change your look and wardrobe for reasonable prices, and build relationships by selling or buying clothes.

“We are committed to playing our part in the fight against fast fashion, we all aim to increase and fully utilize the life cycle of clothing and accessories, regardless of brand. Let’s save the environment, one garment at a time. ‘

For more information on Troopas visit troopas.co.uk or follow them on Instagram.