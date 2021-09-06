Dior launches collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain football team – WWD





PARIS – Call it perfect. Dior male artistic director Kim Jones has designed looks that will be worn by prestigious Paris Saint-Germain football team for the next two seasons. “The decision to collaborate with PSG for the official team wardrobe came quite naturally, because we share values ​​that we consider essential, such as the quest for excellence, surpassing oneself, collective performance and the power of perpetual reinvention, ”said Pietro Beccari. , Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture. “This symbolic alliance marks a completely new chapter in the history of Dior, which for the first time signs a partnership in the world of sport with a club whose international fame and unique leadership make these passions shine throughout the world” , he added. continued, adding that football “instills a sense of team spirit, perseverance and a willingness to never give up – all core core values ​​for me and my teams at Dior”. The looks Jones has designed for gamers come in black and navy hues, and range from casual to dressy. A sketch of casual and formal looks imagined by Dior for Paris Saint-Germain players.

Courtesy of Dior For casual wear, there is a Harrington jacket, a knitted sweater and a polo shirt, each accompanied by an embroidered “Paris Saint-Germain” patch and the initials “CD Icon”. The Dior Explorer derbies in black leather with the Dior Oblique pattern have insoles embossed with the player’s jersey number. On the more formal side, there is a cashmere coat, jacket, shirt and pants. As for shoes, the Dior Timeless cap toe derbies, also with embossed interiors. Accessories include a Saddle bag in black grained calfskin, a jacquard tie with a Paris Saint-Germain logo, a cashmere scarf and a reversible belt. Paris Saint-Germain are among the best football teams in the world. It has won 27 trophies in 10 years – and 43 since its inception in 1970 – attracting superstar players such as Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and most recently Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé. Paris Saint-Germain have amassed over 140 million social media fans and now have offices in Doha, Qatar; Shanghai; China and Singapore. Hugo Boss was most recently the official trainer for Paris Saint-Germain footballers. For more information, see: Natalie Portman on Miss Dior’s Latest Perfume Launch Kim Jones joins the 2021 LVMH Prize jury Converse and Kim Jones launch their first collaboration

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-features/exclusive-dior-kicks-off-collaboration-with-paris-saint-germain-soccer-team-1234908962/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos