USA men struggle in draw that looks like World Cup qualifying loss

Miles Robinson came the closest to a winner, directing the Pulisics corner over the crossbar in added time. A predominantly pro-American crowd of 43,028 at Nissan Stadium booed loudly at the final whistle.

The Americans won another point, but it was like a loss.

Christian Pulisic’s shot goes over the net in the second half of Sunday’s qualifiers. Mark Humphrey / Associated Press

The result left them tied for fourth place in an eight-nation CONCACAF competition which, after 14 games in seven months, will send three teams to the World Cup in Qatar at the end of next year and a fourth. at an intercontinental elimination round.

That wasn’t how the United States wanted to start the schedule, not after they disastrously missed the World Cup four years ago and shuffled the roster with a set of young stars employed by major European clubs.

Pulisics’ fight with the coronavirus took an impact on his fitness and prevented him from playing the 0-0 draw with El Salvador. He wasn’t just in uniform on Sunday, he started and captained the team.

But Pulisics’ return was tempered by the absence of three teammates and the loss of another late in the first half.

Zack Steffen, coach Gregg Berhalters’ first-choice goalie who missed the opener with back spasms, was excluded from Canada’s game and Wednesday’s visit to Honduras (0-0-2) after testing positive for the coronavirus. It is not known if his back pain had healed enough to be in uniform on Sunday.

Midfielder Weston McKennie was not in uniform after breaking team policy. The American Football Federation did not specify the violation, but ahead of the social media kickoff, McKennie said he violated pandemic protocols.

I am sorry for my actions. . . and I hope to be back with the team soon, he wrote.

It wasn’t McKennies’ first misstep. In April, he and two Juventus teammates were suspended following a party at his home in Turin, Italy, which violated pandemic guidelines.

Forward Gio Reyna had a more traditional reason for missing Canada and Honduras games: He stretched his right hamstrings against El Salvador.

The Americans suffered another setback just before half-time when right-back Sergio Dest came out with a right foot or ankle injury.

In total, the United States was deprived of players from four of the sport’s biggest clubs: Manchester City (Steffen), Juventus (McKennie), Borussia Dortmund (Reyna) and FC Barcelona (Dest).

Another member of the delegation tested positive and underwent the same protocol, the USSF said. The person, who was also vaccinated, was not a player and had not traveled to El Salvador, the USSF added.

All [other] potential contacts, players and staff have tested negative in several tests since Steffens’ initial positive result and are allowed to participate, the USSF said.

In the first qualifier between the neighbors since 1997, the Americans set the tone from the start. They maintained possession against deep resistance from Canada, but worked to find space. Canada took a counterattack approach and generated a serious threat in the 14th minute.

Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan kicks the ball away from US forward Josh Sargent in the second half of Sunday’s qualifying. Mark Humphrey / Associated Press

Dest, who did not perform well at left-back in El Salvador, played a long ball poorly down the right side while being put under pressure by Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. Davies slipped the ball to Larin for a close-range offer that Steffens replacement Matt Turner slapped.

Milan Borjan saved Canada twice in the first 26 minutes, stopping Antonee Robinsons’ effort from a distance and preventing an own own goal with a sharp save on a deflected cross from Aaronsons.

Pulisic almost broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, redirecting Aaronsons to the near post.

Before halftime, the Americans suffered another personal setback when Dest came out. DeAndre Yedlin, who left from the right corner in El Salvador, entered.

The Americans took the lead in the 55th minute on a tight streak started and ended by Aaronson.

The 20-year-old striker won the ball near the midfield. Five teammates were involved in the wave that followed. After touches from Jordan Pefok, Pulisic and Tyler Adams, Pefok supplied Kellyn Acosta, who slid the ball past Robinson.

US forward Brenden Aaronson celebrates his second-half goal Sunday night against Canada. Mark Humphrey / Associated Press

Robinson’s low center met slippery Aaronson inside the 6-yard box for his fourth goal in nine international appearances.

The joy did not last long. Davies, one of the best full-backs in the world, roared past Yedlin to regain a long through pass. With Davies drawing all the attention, Larin went undetected in the back. Davies rolled it to him for a tap-in.

The remainder of the game created great anxiety for the United States as Canada sent several dangerous balls into the penalty area. Three late American substitutions provided no response, and Berhalter had to reassess his big plans ahead of another game in Central America in 72 hours.