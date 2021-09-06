X-Men Writer reveals plans to let fans elect a new team every year





The exciting announcements continue to come from Comic-Con @ Home – including the announcement that Marvel’s Hellfire Gala will likely be an annual event!

The exciting announcements keep coming from Comic-Con @ Home – including the reveal that the X Men‘The Hellfire Gala will likely be an annual event. That’s right – the incredible fashion, high-profile drama and, of course, a new team member’s vote will happen on a regular basis, according to panelists on the Marvel Comics: X-Men panel. The Hellfire Gala was announced in May 2021 as a reshuffle of the current Marvel Universe. Told through twelve issues of different Marvel comics, the Hellfire Gala has been presented from many different angles by characters from across the Marvel Universe. The numbers were full of funny cameos from actual celebrities and amazing (and unfortunate) costumes, but, more importantly, the comics allowed fans to participate in an online vote to choose the next members of the X-Men. Voting in the comics isn’t a new concept – in 1988, fans were able to vote on whether Jason Todd lived or died – but the Hellfire Gala is likely to be the biggest comic book event to vote on. since then. Polaris won the vote in 2021 and is now an official member of the X-Men team.

Related: X-Men Enemies Recruit After Hellfire Gala Fans really reacted to the Hellfire Gala story arc, and they mostly responded to the vote. Comic-Con @ Home panel – made up of X-Men group editor Jordan D. White and writers Gerry Duggan, Vita Ayala, Benjamin Percy and Leah Williams – explained how formidable the response to the vote was. Panel members mentioned seeing full campaigns for preferred prospective members – everything from Twitter accounts to attack ads! Most interesting, however, is what Duggan said: “The interesting way we’re going to proceed from here on out is … we’ll have an annual Hellfire Gala with a new team elected – maybe – and if your favorite isn’t on the X-Men, that’s because you drop that character. You didn’t vote strong enough. “It looks like the Hellfire Gala will be an annual event – after all, even Emma Frost said that even though it was thefirst Hellfire Gala, it certainly wouldn’t be the last. The idea of ​​an annual Hellfire gala – and an annual X-Men vote – is certainly exciting, but it may just be an idea that Marvel and the writers are always on the move. Fans certainly had a great time voting for their favorite X-Men to come forward, and did so with the kind of enthusiasm that caught the attention of Marvel writers and executives. This raises questions about how the event will change each year – will there be a parenthesis? Will fans be able to submit deep mutants to join the X-Men? Or will each year be like this year, with a bunch of mutants to choose from, each with their own story? A major concern raised by the idea of ​​a repeated Hellfire Gala is the law of diminishing returns. Yes, the Hellfire Gala was a hit this year, but can Marvel catch lightning twice in a bottle? Will fans’ reactions decrease when asked to vote – and campaign – again and again for their favorites? In addition, the Hellfire Gala naturally came out of the ongoing X titles at the time. X Men the universe progresses and changes throughout the following stories over the following years. Either way, the next Hellfire Gala will hopefully be as memorable as the first! More: X-Men’s Hellfire Gala Ends With Best X-Force Reunion Source: Comic-Con @ Home DC corrects new Superman by removing word from vocabulary

