Fast fashion and fast technology are breaking the planet. Solutions?





A LOT of people have started to recognize that the phone in your pocket, the pants that carry that pocket, and many other features in our daily lives need to be designed to last longer. A culture of use and change is leading us into crisis – and this is a hallmark of many consumer sectors, but particularly fast fashion and mobile phone technology. Such possessions seem to be part of who we are, extensions of our bodies, yet we move out of these skins with amazing frequency. Sometimes I think it’s a sign of our dissatisfaction with ourselves.

Of course, this turnover does not only concern our desires. Sometimes it’s just that the thing itself has been destroyed and we mourn its loss. We are furious when it shuts down, fails to update or no longer works and is beyond repair.

The good news is that things are already changing. Last year, the European Union passed “right to repair” rules on consumer electrical products. In order to continue trading, the UK will need to comply with these standards. A first wave of rules introduced in March means all new washing machines, hairdryers, refrigerators and televisions sold in EU countries must be serviceable for up to 10 years. A similar set of requirements for smartphones, laptops and other consumer electronics are also in the works. Smartphones are used on average less than three years before being replaced. Eighty percent of their carbon footprint is created during the production process and extending their use for another year, according to the European Environment Bureau, could reduce CO2 emissions equivalent to removing a million of cars from the road. The glaring problem of fast fashion is not yet covered by these new rules. A 2016 Kinsey report found that consumers kept their clothes on about half as long as they were 15 years ago. Meanwhile, the fashion industry is responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions – more than aviation and shipping combined. Neil Kitching, Scottish energy specialist and author of Carbon Choices, suggests governments should work with businesses to create what he calls “long-term product guarantees”. He believes such mandatory long warranties would have a transformational effect and could be part of a move away from fast fashion, as well as fast electronics. “The best solution is for consumers to be willing to pay more for better, more durable clothes, and then to keep and wear the clothes for longer. The retailer can complement this by offering long warranties, accompanied by repair and refurbishment services ”. READ MORE: Don’t Buy Misfortune – We Can Always Change This Climate Pathway There is a rallying movement for change in the fashion industry. In Europe, for example, the Wardrobe Change campaign, formed by a group of NGOs, calls for new policies to stop the uncontrolled overproduction of textiles. These include minimum standards for the lifespan of clothing, a ban on the destruction of unsold and returned goods, and ambitious targets for reducing the natural resources used. And here in Scotland, activist groups including Fashion Revolution Scotland are pushing for change as brands like Arkdefo and Rejean pioneer circular economy fashion. But we have to put more muscle in there. Given the globalized nature of the industry, a coordinated global effort involving legislation and targets is needed – but there are things we can do locally. Government legislation that could help Scotland, the Circular Economy Bill, was put on hold at the start of the pandemic. The bill mainly focuses on the most disposable items in our lives – packaging and food waste – but it includes actions around the fight against fast fashion. My hope for the bill is that it, and the recent creation of a new circular economy minister, sets us on the path to a new way of looking at everything we use and consume. The phone in our pocket, the pocket of our pants, the machine in which we wash them. Our whole life, designed to last longer, then recycle. READ MORE: Mossmorran factory – climate crisis meets plastic time bomb We want to bring you the best The Herald has to offer every day, from our in-depth readings, to our unparalleled coverage on the arts and lifestyle, as well as our guide to everything from TV, gardening, travel and gardening. open air to food and drink reviews. For just £ 2 for two months, you can instantly read your favorite writers including Susan Swarbrick, Teddy Jamieson, Alison Rowat, Mark Smith, Vicky Allan, Russell Leadbetter and Barry Didcock, as well as Ron Mackenna, Rab McNeil and the famous Herald Diary. When you go to our subscriptions page, you will see three options: • Our Premium subscription, for £ 1.75 per week • Our Premium Plus subscription, for less than £ 2.50 per week • Our Print Only subscription, which could save you 25% if you like buying paper. Our special offer is available as part of the ‘Premium Plus’ plan under the option of £ 2 for two months and then £ 9.99 per month thereafter if you decide to stay with us. Subscribe to The Herald and don’t miss a single word from your favorite writers by clicking here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/opinion/19560646.fast-fashion-fast-tech-breaking-planet-solutions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos