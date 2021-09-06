Yami Gautam brings back her trendy blazer dress and wears her Rs 20K outfit with Purple Fusion





Yami Gautam and his fashion game have always been on the run. She never neglects a stone to hypnotize her fans with her epic fashion sense. Her recent photoshoot is a testament to that statement.Also Read – Bhoot Police Trailer Twitter Reaction: Internet Users Appreciate Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor Equation In Horror Comedy With Instagram being the next step in fashion and glamor, Yami uploaded her photos from the last photoshoot. She looked elegant in a purple double layered blazer dress. Her Instagram caption read “Purple Haze”, with a purple heart-shaped emoticon and we can’t look away since. She wore a beautiful long earring, shiny eyeshadow, rings with less makeup. Also Read – Bhoot Police Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor Is Ready To Fight ‘Witchkandi’ Evil But Quirky Comedy Takes The Cake Check out her recent photo shoot Also Read – Yami Gautam Wishes His ‘Camera Shy Father’ Birthday With This Unseen Haldi Ceremony Video | To concern The Bollywood actress wore a purple outfit. Her double-layered blazer dress with a gold patti and a printed gold print. She is breathtakingly beautiful and presents the concept of a blazer as a dress. Wondering the price of this outfit? We’ve got you covered. This dress is available on the Joskai Studio official website. The cost of the dress is Rs.20,720 With the bright color and golden patti, she decided to keep her makeup minimal and low. She wore a lace earring, glitter highlighter, shiny eyeshadow, nude lipstick, and contour. She left her hair open and parted to the side. For accessories, she wore thin gold bracelets and stacked her fingers with rings. On a personal level, she recently married Aditya Dhar, the director of Uri: the surgical strike. Her wedding ceremony was very intimate with families and close friends. She shared this with a caption which reads: “In your light I learn to love – Rumi With the blessings of our family, we tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the path of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya. “ What do you think of this set?

