4 men arrested for fooling 13 officers of the Crore army | Delhi News





New Delhi: Delhi Polices Economic Offenses Wing dismantled an elaborate fraud in which army officers, who were members of the Army Group Insurance Fund, were targeted under the pretext of paying their pending insurance premium instead of charges treatment.

One of the victims, Colonel GM Khan of the Army Service Corps, had paid the fraudsters Rs 1.02 crore to date. According to Special Commissioner (EOW) Devesh Srivastava, a total of 54 army officials were similarly targeted, 13 of whom fell prey to the accused.

The arrested hub, Raj Rajput aka Rupesh, is a former call center owner. His assistants have been identified as Prabhat, Ram Sagar and Ram Naresh. The suspects were arrested in different parts of Delhi, Faridabad and Kanpur. The men were brought to court and remanded in custody for questioning. The gang is involved in a number of such cases in Maharashtra, Chennai, Hyderabad and Chandigarh, Srivastava said.

The cops began their investigation after it emerged that the fraudsters were calling in military veterans for the release of certain monetary benefits from the Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF). They telephoned retirees / next of kin promising them large sums of money of around Rs 3 to 4 lakh to AGIF and demanded in advance very small sums of Rs 30,000 to 40 000 in the form of a processing fee to release the fund, the senior officer explained.

After receiving the advance amount, the callers disappeared by turning off their cell phones. Other army officers were also targeted by the alleged individuals and 12 other officers deposited varying amounts into bank accounts as instructed by these cheaters.

After the registration of an FIR by EOW, more than 50 bank accounts were analyzed, in addition to verifying all available addresses of account holders and the phone numbers used by violators.

The investigation revealed that the accounts in which the said processing fees were credited had been opened by the defendants Ram Naresh and Ram Sagar on behalf of various companies at the rented address. The cheated amount was then withdrawn in cash immediately through ATMs or checks. Analysis of bank accounts revealed that one of the defendants, Prabhat Kumar, was withdrawing money by auto-checks, DCP (EOW) K Ramesh said.

Over 50 bank accounts have been opened in the name of individual / partnership businesses registered at rental addresses, assuming banks will not inquire about frequent deposits to the business account. These account numbers were then made available to victims for filing the requested processing fees.

To make the calls to the victims, the defendants used cell phone numbers stored on fake KYC documents and addresses. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/4-men-arrested-for-duping-13-army-officers-of-crores/articleshow/85958206.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos