Iggy Azalea wears mini dress as she steps out after playing with Pitbull in New Jersey

Iggy Azalea displayed her enviable curves as she stepped out after playing with Pitbull in New Jersey on Sunday.

The Australian rapper, 31, looked stunning in a tie-dye green bodycon mini dress with her ample neckline clearly visible.

Iggy’s thigh-hugging green, yellow, and black dress exuded sensuality as it had an open back and side slits.

Hitmaker Fancy was heading to the event’s after-party, and she stretched out her thin pins by slipping into black stiletto heels.

Around her neck was a large gold chain with a hanging padlock, which matched the gold bracelet on her wrist.

Iggy’s statement platinum locks fell to her waist in natural waves, and she had a layer of makeup perfectly applied to her face, complete with false lashes and nude lipstick.

She made sure to document her outfit on social media, posing in a video where she pulled a peace sign.

Iggy sensually stuck his tongue out of his mouth for his 15 million Instagram followers.

The outing comes after Iggy admitted she barely slept last year because she was juggling her parenting responsibilities with the launch of a new album and her own makeup brand.

She has a 16 month old son named Onyx whom she shares with fellow rapper Playboi Carti.

In response to a fan praising his work ethic, Iggy wrote on Twitter, “It’s literally been getting 3 hours of sleep a night for over a year. But it’s worth the cost. (Sic) ‘

Iggy’s new makeup line is called Totally Plastic, and she has received positive feedback about her brand on social media.

The Work musician admitted to being flattered by the response from her fans.

She said: “I love you so much and thank you for being as excited as I am about this!

“It really rocked me and I can’t wait to see all your looks with the products! (sic) ‘

The blonde beauty has revealed that her latest album, End of an Era, will be her last for a while.

She tweeted: ‘End of an Era is so special to me because after releasing my album next month, it will take me a few years to focus on other creative projects and things that excite and inspire me. , beyond music.

“I am delighted that you see different sides of me in the future.

“Shifting my energy and focusing on what excites me the most is what works for me and I hope you will continue to support all of the creative projects I do here!

“I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy it with me.

“I hope I will see many of you on tour!” (sic) ‘