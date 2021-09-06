JD.com announces executive appointments of JD.com and JD Retail





JD.com, Inc. announced the appointment of Lei Xu as President of JD.com, Lijun Xin as CEO of JD Retail and Enlin Jin as CEO of JD Health International Inc. The company said in a statement that Richard Qiangdong Liu, chief executive officer of JD.com, will spend more time formulating the company’s long-term strategies, mentoring young executives and contributing to revitalization of rural areas. JD has a strong management structure with a large number of excellent business leaders who, represented by Lei Xu, strongly believe in JD’s long-term business philosophy, proven leadership ability and extensive experience. sector, said Richard Liu. JD.com Brings Changes to Senior Management In his new role, the company added that Lei Xu will lead the day-to-day operations and collaborative development of various business units of JD.com, and continue to report to the CEO of the company. Xu has been with the company since 2009 and was previously CEO of JD Retail responsible for the development, operations and strategy of the retail business of JD.com. Since joining JD.com, Xu has held several leadership roles within the sales and marketing divisions of JD Retail, including Head of Marketing and Branding, Head of JD Wireless and Head of Operations at JD Retail. platform. In the past 12 years since joining the company, especially since becoming CEO of JD Retail in July 2018, Xu has established the business philosophy of creating value based on trust and focused on the customer and has led JD Retail to achieve high quality growth for three consecutive years. Lijun Xin joined JD.com in October 2012, and prior to this promotion, he was Executive Director and CEO of JD Health. In his role as CEO of JD Health, Xin, the company added, has successfully established the business from scratch and has made a significant contribution to making JD Health the go-to health management platform for everyone in China. Under his leadership, JD Health has grown rapidly and generated valuable returns. Prior to taking on the role of CEO of JD Health, Xin was in charge of the marketplace of JD.com and then of various business units of JD Retail.

