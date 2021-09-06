Simon de Pury explains how the world’s biggest fashion houses have worked with artists to create a hot market for collaborations

Each month in The Hammer, art industry veteran Simon de Pury lifts the veil on his life as the ultimate art world insider, his connections with celebrity and his invaluable understanding of the inner workings of the market. art.

In 2019, I held an auction in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan to raise funds to protect the declining population of snow leopards. An Olympia Le-Tan pouch was included. There had been a lively auction, and to my own surprise the price had climbed to $ 90,000 by the time I sold it to a very elegant lady in the room.

A few days after the auction, OLT co-founder Grgory Bernard asked me to offer them a collection of sleeves. I accepted because at many galas and special events I had been struck by the originality of these accessories, which reinvent classic book covers and art, and were invariably worn by the most interesting women. Olympia Le-Tan has succeeded in creating a beautifully designed fashion accessory that looks just as good when in use or when just lying on a coffee table.

I was a great admirer of Olympias father Pierre Le-Tan, whose illustrations adorned the pages of many publications, including the New Yorker, Vogue, and the New York Times Magazine. He was also an eclectic connoisseur and collector. I had the privilege of being an auctioneer for the sale of part of his collection at Sothebys in London in 1995.

Before thinking about favorite album or book covers, I thought the dream would be to choose the works of the greatest artist of the 20th century, Pablo Picasso. I called Almine Rech Picasso to discuss the idea. She put me in touch with the Picasso Administration, for which the OLT prepared a detailed proposal. Embroiderers and embroiderers began to search for the best silk threads that would faithfully render the color range of the original works. I was far from realizing that once agreed, it would take months for each cover to be produced. OLT will therefore be released every few months with another Picasso clutch in a limited edition of 77 copies.

This fun project got me thinking about the cross-fertilization between the art and fashion worlds. The greatest fashion designers have always been naturally drawn to art. It is therefore hardly surprising that some of them are among the greatest collectors. Founding masterpiece by Picasso in 1906 The Ladies of Avignon, which is one of the quintessential works on display at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), belonged to the French fashion designer Jacques Doucet, who bought it in 1924. Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino Garavani, Giancarlo Giammetti and Hubert de Givenchy is not only part of the fashion pantheon, but also one of the most important collectors and designers of taste in the art world.

Despite this, there were clear lines between art and fashion. For an artist, working for a fashion brand would have been seen as a perilous exercise.

The real game changer was Bernard Arnault, CEO and owner of LVMH. Under his leadership, the creators of his main brands, especially Louis Vuitton and Dior, initiated some of the most successful collaborations between artists and fashion houses.

When a major Takashi Murakami retrospective was held at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, not only did a number of paintings feature the LV logo, but a room was dedicated to the bags the artist had created for Vuitton, and they could be bought then and there in the museum. Those who ran the cash register must have been delighted, but it made the supposedly the defenders of great art cringe.

I’m a huge fan of Richard Prince, so when Marc Jacobs chose him to design a series of Vuitton bags covered with his jokes and nurses, I was in heaven. The bags were gradually released, and the sales manager of the LV Champs-Lyses store had the power to decide who was worthy of acquiring them. I introduced myself after each new version. He would ask me: Did your wife like it? I was not married at the time, but I dared not admit that I was buying them for myself. Prices for Princes’ paintings were skyrocketing, so while the bags weren’t exactly cheap, they were clearly more affordable than his canvases. I always packed them and never opened them.

The collaboration between Yayoi Kusama and Louis Vuitton has helped her establish herself in the firmament of the art world. While the bags she created for the brand were sold, her original paintings were displayed on the VIP floor of the Vuitton store on Bond Street in London. I was particularly fascinated by the small plastic figurines of the artist herself. I was desperate to have one and used all of my contacts to no avail. I was told they would all be destroyed once the exhibition was over. I don’t know if this really happened, but I haven’t met a figure of this guy since. KAWS has managed to make collaborations to satisfy both his high and low fans more or less simultaneously, when he collaborated with Dior and Uniqlo. I tried my luck at Uniqlo to get a T-shirt for my youngest daughter, but they were all sold.

I always felt that Kenny Scharf’s work was underestimated. His current collaboration with Dior has changed that. There has been fierce competition for his works in recent auctions. Here again, magnificent plastic sculptures created by Scharf for Dior windows around the world. Here too, I was unable to acquire any. Urs Fischer has also decorated Vuitton windows around the world. There is reportedly a burning collector’s market for temporary exhibits that major fashion brands use for their collaborations with artists.

For his collaboration with the Vuitton brand, Jeff Koons has used some of the greatest brands in the history of art: Da Vinci, Titian, Rubens, Fragonard, Boucher, Turner, Van Gogh, Gauguin, Manet and Monet. Not only did he use some of their more well-known works, as he did in his Staring Ball series, but he also stuck their names in metallic capital letters on the props. The LV logo had a JK logo placed symmetrically on it, and a leather Koons bunny was attached to each bag. It was a mark that splashed marks on a mark. In 2014, I auctioned a Koons sculpture inspired by Picasso’s blue period work Soup, who had several Herms Kelly bags hanging from his arms. The proceeds went to a United Nations vaccination campaign. We could use such a campaign now! which was supported by Svetlana Kuzmicheva-Uspenskaya.

Almost 20 years after the initial cooperation between Takashi Murakami and Vuitton, such collaborations no longer crease the feathers of serious art lovers. On the contrary, the wider reach and recognition of the fashion world is a must for any artist wanting mainstream notoriety. With at least 40 percent Asian buyers in major international contemporary art sales, it’s no wonder. After all, many Asian mega-malls, especially in Japan, have been cultural dynamos, hosting art exhibitions since the 1960s. As a proponent of contemporary culture as a whole, I applaud the blurring of the lines. boundaries between the worlds of art, music, fashion, architecture, design, photography and cinema.

Simon de Pury is the former President and Chief Auctioneer of Phillips de Pury & Company and is a private dealer, artistic advisor, photographer and DJ. Instagram: @simondepury

