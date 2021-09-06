Joanna Jarjue says it’s a sign of respect to dress well for the office on GMB

Joanna Jarjue sparked a debate on the Good Morning debate today when she said dressing well for work is a mark of respect.

The Leeds-based TV personality and businesswoman, who rose to fame during season 13 of the BBC’s reality show The Apprentice, said there had to be a clear distinction between personal life and professional.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid, she said she wouldn’t want an MP in PMQ to look like “just pinching in the stores.”

Meanwhile, Michaela Wain, director of the marketing agency and fellow Bolton apprentice candidate, said she was glad her employees were wearing whatever they wanted as long as they were comfortable.

On Twitter, viewers agreed that some occupations require minimal dress code effort, while others said they belong to occupations where dressing is a requirement.

The debate came after it was revealed in August that less than half of M&S brances were still selling costumes after the pandemic.

But Joanna insisted that a dress code should always be in place in UK offices.

“I think everyone realizes that there is a difference between our professional life and our personal life,” she said.

“For me, personally, I don’t want to see my MP doing PMQs like he’s shopping. “

“I think there has to be a clear distinction. You don’t act the same way you do in your personal life when you are at work. So I think there should be a separation in that sense, and it’s a sign of respect for dressing well for work.

While she acknowledged that the attitude towards wearing suits at work has changed, she said the way you look in the office is still important.

“I think in our day and age nobody expects you to wear a three piece suit, but I think in a certain sense people go too far and they are too relaxed at work,” he said. she declared.

“Whether we like it or not, people judge you in these environments. And you have to make a clear distinction between how you dress outside of work and inside of work, ”she added.

“I think wearing a tracksuit or a t-shirt at work is completely unacceptable.”

People agreed that different jobs require different dress codes. Some people who worked as traders said they had no choice but to dress up

She said her objections had nothing to do with prioritizing looks over comfort.

“It has nothing to do with being comfortable. I’m here in a shirt and I don’t feel more uncomfortable than wearing a t-shirt.

On the other side of the debate, Michaela Wain admitted that she works in a very creative environment and doesn’t care what her employees are wearing.

“I don’t dress for work and will wear tracksuits,” she said.

“I run a marketing agency, so it’s pretty creative. I like to be comfortable and I allow everyone at work to wear whatever they choose to wear, ”she added.

The director of the marketing agency said some of her employees choose to wear suits because they want a clear line between work and personal life.

“But the majority of people want to be comfortable in jeans, chinos or tracksuits. As long as they look neat and tidy, that’s fine with me, ”she said.

Pressed by Ben Shephard, Michaela said that even if she didn’t care what people wore in her agency, she would adapt to her clients’ dress codes.

“In my office it’s chic and casual, and I’ll be following whatever my clients do, to be honest,” she said.

Online, some people agreed that there are jobs that require a strict dress code.

“I work for a funeral director. I don’t think it would be good if I showed up at the funeral of a loved one in sweatpants to carry loved ones, ”one said.

“Imagine going to the bank and seeing someone in jogging pants and a Guinness t-shirt serving you!” How would you feel? ‘ said another.

“I agree that people these days generally don’t dress well,” one wrote.

But others argued that in their professional lives they had no choice but to dress up.

“For people in fancy, well-paying office jobs who don’t get dirty at all and sit at a desk all day and show off their Rolex, some people get dirty for a living, Joanna,” said the One. Two.

“I work as a craftsman so I have no choice but to dress … I can’t be there in my shirt and tie now, can I?” Another said.

“Every job is different and we have to dress accordingly. We don’t wear high heels if we go hiking (normally!), Nor will I wear hiking boots if I was a nurse, ”one wrote.