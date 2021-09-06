What is the place of the fashion designer in the metaverse?

Do you know the term metaverse? It was first coined by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash, but according to Google Trends it peaked among internet searches in April 2021 and appears to maintain a high score. since then. But why is everyone in the fashion industry suddenly interested in the metaverse?

Beyond the obvious race to invest – Epic Games raised $ 1 billion last April to support its long-term vision for the metaverse, which includes plenty of market opportunities for fashion brands – there are several unanswered questions on the subject. What will the metaverse mean for the fashion industry? And what impact will this have on fashion designers?

What is the metaverse?

It’s not a game, said Richard Hobbs of BNV, a marketplace for designers and brands in multiple virtual environments. For Hobbs, the metaverse is anything a digital asset can easily be transferred to in multiple use cases. Not to mention that it is open and still in its early stages of development.

While we already know that the Metaverse isn’t a game, it’s a fact that the game is leading the way. An industry that in 2020 was worth $ 152.1 billion, and does not seem to stop growing. Through play, people get to know the metaverse and integrate it into their daily life.

Fashion merges with gaming

Leslie Holden, co-founder of The Digital Fashion Group, believes in the potential to merge fashion and gaming as a career path for young designers: in the UK alone there are around 5,000 design graduates fashion every year, with limited employment opportunities. I see the metaverse as opening up new markets, new opportunities and new professions for fashion designers. We desperately need to ensure that there is less waste of fashion talent and that the metaverse can provide the answer to the lack of opportunities in the traditional fashion industry.

And Holden continues, the technology used today to create the Metaverse was developed by the gaming industry, which means the tools weren’t developed for fashion, and like the development of the Metaverse itself, we need to ensure a joint approach. Epic Games knows this and they’re already investing in fashion, and I see the metaverse as the start of a new definition of fashion with a purpose, potentially fueled by new partners. It can be a fantastic opportunity for fashion designers.

When it comes to fashion in the Metaverse, we’re talking about portability. And as explained by Richard Hobbs, currently if you buy an asset in one metaverse you cannot wear it in another, because there is not a single metaverse. There are different metavers built by different initiatives. Some of them belong to companies, others are more in the decentralized area. But both have multiple standards, multiple formats, and require only one way to own something digitally and be able to use it. The current emergence of decentralized autonomous organizations facilitates the concept of NFT and digital asset ownership. And it also opened up business opportunities for fashion brands and designers.

Fashion designers in the metaverse

Daniella Loftus, of This Outfit Does Not Exist, a digital fashion platform, believes that designers have a key role at the center of this new universe: I see the place of digital designers as ensuring that we are immersed in the digital world. , Loftus said.

Loftus defines digital fashion in three distinct forms: the first is phygital digital fashion designed with the aim of producing physical clothing. The second form is physical and digital combined, i.e. a digital fashion that can be worn using augmented or virtual reality. And the third is fully digital, that is, digital fashion that is sold directly to an avatar. The metaverse is about the last two forms: physical and digital combined, and digital only.

If you look at the way we view fashion in the physical world, it allows us to shape our perceptions of ourselves when wearing clothes, but also to shape the perceptions of others of us. As we move into the metaverse, these features are really improved. It doesn’t just guarantee that you feel a certain way about yourself or that other people feel a certain way about you. It is to immerse yourself in this virtual environment and define the rules of interaction within this environment, continued Daniella Loftus. In this scenario, designers have a unique place to guide us to express ourselves and allow us to participate in worlds that would otherwise be unknown.

And what skills should designers develop to be this guide to the metaverse? According to Sean Chiles, co-founder of The Digital Fashion Group, in addition to the digital mindset, fashion designers must be able to translate the emotions that arise when searching for the zeitgeist and work with physical elements such as fabrics, technical fittings, etc. It is the connection to the physical. Learning to work with and mix the real with the unreal is the main skill, I think, that fashion designers need to know how to transition to a new digital reality for the future.

For Chiles, the new techniques required for digital fashion and 3D design are very similar to bespoke tailoring or tailoring design where you create an outfit for a client. Numerically, you can create so many different iterations of a single asset that there will be a flow of creative production, a flow of creative NFTs, that can only exist in the metaverse, he said. This creates another kind of pressure for the designer, he concludes, in the direction of metaverse and digital fashion design, mastering AI is going to be really interesting because AI can help alleviate this problem.

Advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence and the increased ability of cloud servers to run 3D applications and quickly render files created are all contributing to the expansion of the metaverse. But as Richard Hobbs points out, this is an open program and in its infancy.

While the technology is still developing, we can take the opportunity to envision the best ways to create the right mindset for this new future, understanding the metaverse as a borderless landscape where we can discover new forms. social interaction.

This article is a collaboration between The Digital Fashion Group Academy and FashionUnited and it was based on the webinar “Fashion Design Meets the Metaverse”, hosted by TDFGA in partnership with Parsons N Ventures. Author: Lvia Pinent, Digital Research Professor at the Digital Fashion Group Academy.

You can watch the full video here: