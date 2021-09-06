Fashion
At 58, Demi Moore’s cutout white dress isn’t for the faint of heart
When we’re 58 and don’t look as fabulous as Demi Moore, then please go ahead and cancel our membership as there’s no other way we want to watch. Put simply, Demi at 58 is the new normal for us to wear a dress as daringly chic as hers. The Venice Film Festival is proving to be the most stylish starred event to date and Demi Moore’s very daring gown is one of the reasons. She wears a Monot dress that divides into a bra with a plunging neckline and a long pencil skirt with straps on the side. She wears her long jet black locks in her poker style and her makeup at the bare minimum as the dress speaks volumes for the rest of her look. Don’t miss the side-chiseled abs that are proof that she probably never leaves the gym on her own.
At 58, if you can’t look like a fucking goddess in a swimsuit, then wearing one of these dresses is absolutely silly with a toned figure like that. It’s even better when your girls are the perfect company in their chic white swimsuits and bikinis.
A quick glance at Demi Moore’s Instagram feed and you can see how flashbacks play a central role in giving us a look at some of her most awesome red carpet looks. In 1997, she wore a beautiful purple dress with caped shoulders and choppy bangs framing her face wonderfully.
Risque is the middle name of this woman and she comes back for many “moore” like her strapless Versace dress of very beautiful invoice.
